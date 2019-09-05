Videosys Broadcast Unveils Stagebox at IBC2019

Videosys Broadcast, a leading supplier of quality camera control systems, RF links and camera backs to outside broadcast providers is launching Stagebox at IBC2019, on stand 10.F21. Enabling the delivery of video, audio and data from A to B over fibre, Stagebox allows outside broadcast operators to multiplex all audio and video components (microphone, monitors, talkback panel) onto a single SMPTE fibre cable and power remotely.

Stagebox improves outside broadcast production workflows by removing the requirement to run separate cables for each feed. It provides crews with a multi-purpose production tool, enabling all the feeds to be connected to the base unit in an OB truck and multiplexed onto a single SMPTE fibre cable. This greatly reduces rigging time and costs. Stagebox can also be used for the lighting director’s position or in a small remote studio.

Colin Tomlin Managing Director of Videosys Broadcast says, “As well as allowing all the video and audio components to be multiplexed onto a single SMPTE fibre cable, the system can manage four video and four audio signals in each direction, which can be selected from a small screen. This additional feature provides confidence to the operator that the correct signal has been selected. We are delighted to launch this at IBC 2019 and look forward to demonstrating it at the show.”

Additional Stagebox features include a monitoring output so the operator can check individual video and audio signals without interrupting the main feed and Stagebox talkback to the OB truck or studio, again adding an extra layer of confidence for operators.

Throughout the show Videosys Broadcast will also demonstrate its Camera Control System (CCU). Comprised of three units, Indoor Unit (IDU), Outdoor Unit (ODU) and Camera Receiver (RXSM-E), the CCU system provides an end-to-end solution from RCP to camera for the outside broadcaster, allowing them to seamlessly control their camera settings no matter what their location. The Videosys Broadcast CC system works with cameras from all the major camera manufacturers and has over 1000 deployments worldwide and is used by all major production companies at leading live events across the globe.