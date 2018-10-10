Sony Pictures Television’s Global Launch of “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?” App Garners One Million Downloads in Week One

On the heels of the highly anticipated launch of the free trivia game, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, Sony Pictures Television announced today that the app for Android and iOS devices achieved an impressive one million downloads in its first week and ranked as the number one trivia game in both the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Marking the 20 anniversary of the award-winning hit show, which has garnered tens of millions of fans in over 120 countries, the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? mobile game was developed in partnership with Uken Games and builds on quintessential elements passionate viewers of the TV show know and love. It features tens of thousands of questions from writers of the TV show and allows fans to take advantage of popular and iconic lifelines such as “50/50” and “Ask the Audience.”

The game also allows players to compete across a global player network, ask friends for help and participate in limited-time events. Players travel to cities around the world where they collect the all new Expert Lifelines that include real historical figures such as Shakespeare in London, Abraham Lincoln in New York, Marco Polo in Rome or even Sun Tzu in Beijing. Players level up their expert team so they can assist with the most difficult questions and earn increasing money tree prizes.

“By combining iconic elements of the show, socially competitive play and a rich variety of rewards, this game will both delight fans as well as appeal to trivia lovers of all kinds,” said Paul Joffe, VP of Games for Sony Pictures Television. “It’s a great extension of the world’s most popular gameshow and has been incredibly well received by the mobile gaming community.”

The Millionaire trivia game is available to download for free in the iTunes app store and Google Play. The game provides optional in-app purchases.

Notes to editors:

The show continues to run globally and recently relaunched on ITV in the United Kingdom where it all began, with host Jeremy Clarkson.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is a Sony Pictures Television format. The multi-award-winning franchise has been adapted in over 120 territories around the world. In addition to the U.K., other successful long-running adaptations include Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Germany, where it has continuously aired on RTL with host Günther Jauch since 1999, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? India, which first aired in 2000 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Australia, hosted by Eddie McGuire, since 1999. In addition to the U.K., Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? has recently returned to air in territories such as Finland, Belgium, Poland, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong, and continues to reach all corners of the globe with a brand new series recently premiering in Mauritius.





Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing and distributing programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global production business operating 21 wholly-owned or joint venture production companies in 11 countries around the world. Sony Pictures Television is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.