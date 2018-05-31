SONY CRACKLE SCORES WITH SERIES OF ORIGINAL SHORTS, ‘ROG & DAVO’S GUIDE TO RUSSIA,’ DEBUTING MONDAY, JUNE 11

Culver City, CA -- May 30, 2018 – Sony Crackle announced today that the free, ad-supported streaming network will launch “Rog & Davo’s Guide to Russia.” This series of 10 original shorts will air from setting the table for a month-long feast of soccer in anticipation of the 2018 FIFA World Cup® Russia.

The shorts will be hosted by sports writer Roger Bennett and award-winning television producer Michael Davies, the witty and passionate soccer enthusiasts known for their popular series on NBCSN and podcast “Men in Blazers.” Each four to six-minute installment will feature a specific country along with Roger and Michael’s predictions for that team and, of course, the high-brow humor and lighthearted, fun take on soccer that fans have grown to love from them. The episodes will highlight the following countries: England, Argentina, Portugal, Iceland, France, Belgium, Brazil, Spain, Germany and Mexico.

“As America prepares to embrace an incredible summer of soccer, we couldn’t be more pleased to connect Michael and Roger with our sports-minded audience,” said Eric Berger, chief digital officer, Sony Pictures Television Networks and GM, Sony Crackle. “For many, they are the voices of soccer in the US and the fandom that surrounds this event makes this series the perfect addition to the Sony Crackle lineup.”

“The World Cup® is the single event which has driven the growth of the game we love, soccer, in the country we love, the United States,” said Roger Bennett of “Men in Blazers.” “Americans will, en masse, cut work for a month and revel in the heroes, villains, and unspooling telenovela-esque storylines which will unfurl game to game. This series will provide instantly accessible background, both footballing and cultural, for every fan, both die-hard and newly soccer-curious, so they can savor every second of the action.”

Michael Davies added: “This has been an incredible week for us – we met Don Johnson, our book came out and is now the number one selling sports encyclopedia in the western world and we’re going to be on Sony Crackle. This is going to be a bonkers association football tournament, a global celebration of ill-advised haircuts, intricate neck tattoos and grown men whipping off their shirts to show off their abs. There might also be some pretty decent football played and we can’t wait to preview all of it.”

“Rog & Davo’s Guide to Russia” is produced by Embassy Row with Roger Bennett, Michael Davies and Jen Simons serving as executive producers.

Roger Bennett is a writer, broadcaster, filmmaker and co-host of NBCSN’s “Men in Blazers,” which has quickly become one of the most listened to football platforms in the world. Previously a football columnist for ESPN, he has made a series of acclaimed documentaries on Premier League football for NBCSN and created the behind-the-scenes 30 for 30 series “Inside: US Soccer’s March to Brazil” for ESPN. Michael Davies is a multiple Emmy® award-winner and the president of Embassy Row, a Sony-owned television, digital and documentary production company based in New York City. Previously an executive at Disney and ABC, Davies was a pioneer in bringing alternative programming to the US. As a producer, Davies has placed breakthrough ideas and unique talent for numerous broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, NBC, AMC, MTV and Bravo. He also served as executive producer for a number of documentary sports films, including “The Tillman Story,” “Once in a Lifetime: The Extraordinary Story of the New York Cosmos” and “I Scored a Goal in the World Cup,” a series of 30 shorts for ESPN. This month, Bennett and Davies launched a book, “The Men in Blazers Present Encyclopedia Blazertannica by Roger Bennett and Michael Davies,” and a “Men in Blazers Across America” tour for live events across the country.

Embassy Row is a Sony-owned, bi-coastal, non-fiction production company that specializes in edgy, talent-driven, talk, sports, comedy, competition and docuseries content that encourages a highly engaged and extremely passionate audience. Embassy Row is run by prolific producer Michael Davies and is most known for producing shows such as “Watch What Happens Live!” with Andy Cohen, “Talking Dead,” “Good Morning Football,” “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” “Beyond Stranger Things” and “Comedy Knock Out,” among others.

Sony Crackle is the place to escape and recharge, with exclusive Originals, blockbuster movies and hit TV shows for a console-first and connected streaming audience. Sony Pictures Television Networks' free, ad-supported network offers a handpicked, constantly updated programming line-up, like binge-worthy Sony Crackle Originals such as “The Oath,” “Snatch,” “StartUp” and “SuperMansion,” as well as movies and series in genres including Drama, Action, Fandom, Comedy and Thriller. The network is all on demand and accessible in the U.S. for free without subscription. Sony Crackle is available in 21 countries on a wide variety of connected devices. For more information, go to www.sonycrackle.com or follow @SonyCrackle on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for real-time updates.