‘ROB RIGGLE’S SKI MASTER ACADEMY’ OPENS FOR BUSINESS THURSDAY, AUGUST 23 ON SONY CRACKLE

Sony Crackle today announced that the network’s upcoming original comedy series “Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy” will debut on , with a special advance debut on Amazon Fire TV through the Sony Crackle app starting In addition, the free streaming network unveiled additional guest stars joining the series, including Dermot Mulroney (“My Best Friend’s Wedding”), Christopher McDonald (“Happy Gilmore”), Noël Wells (“Master of None”), David Arquette (“Amanda & Jack Go Glamping,” “Cleaners”), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”), Jamie Chung (“Big Hero 6”), Haley Joel Osment (“Future Man,” “Silicon Valley”) and more. The ensemble joins previously announced guest stars Paul Scheer and Richard Anthony “Cheech” Marin. The network also released new photos from the highly anticipated eight-episode summer series.

In this Sony Crackle original comedy series, celebrity patriot Rob Riggle, who is mostly known for his legendary ski master movies, has invested all of his money and reputation into an Academy celebrating America's truest art form…personal watercraft riding. Rob, his legendary stunt man commandant Dirk Hamsteak (Billy Merritt) and their entire staff of instructors spend a semester defending their beloved Academy at all costs. No matter how many people criticize it... go missing…or die!

Character descriptions below:

Dermot Mulroney (himself) is Rob's co-star in the Ski Master franchise. He joins the faculty at the Ski Master Academy and it triples enrollment!

Jim Bassman (Christopher McDonald) is the beloved, folksy fisherman host of Bass 2 Bass, a popular fishing show. BUT when the cameras aren't rolling…it turns out he's become more of a big city douchebag and sell-out. Upon learning of this reality, Preggers considers him pure evil.

Karen the Mermaid (Noël Wells) is a beautiful yet jaded mermaid. Her life's dream is to escape the lake and be in the ocean away from Rob’s Academy, which she calls “The Asshole Factory.” She bonds with Brit Brit, who also feels trapped there.

David Arquette (himself) – When Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy falls under siege, Arquette is all too happy to answer the call and jump into the fray, no matter how dangerous the enemy.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler (herself) – Rob Riggle has found his potential true love in Jamie-Lynn. After a whirlwind romance, Rob claims to “like her harder than he’s liked anyone in a long time.” Unfortunately, their romance is put on hold so they can protect the Academy.

The Phantom Rider (Jamie Chung) – The Phantom Rider haunts the lake after a tragic water craft accident took her life on her honeymoon. She blames certain faculty at Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy, and so she will not let them rest until she too is at peace.

Gaston Lebone (Haley Joel Osment) – Lebone is the dark web’s favorite celebrity chef, described as “the evil Eric Ripert” or “the good Guy Fieri.” Gaston holds a truly despicable luncheon event annually, and this year it inadvertently threatens Rob Riggle’s birthday bash.

This sidesplitting cast will join Rob Riggle (who also serves as writer and executive producer), as well as the previously announced cast members Britt Baron (“Glow”), Eliza Coupe (“Future Man,” “Scrubs”), Billy Merritt (“Happy Endings”), Dave (Gruber) Allen (“Love”), Alison Rich (“The Goldbergs”), Carl Tart (“Comedy Bang! Bang!”), Samm Levine (“Freaks and Geeks”), Rizwan Manji (“Mr. Robot”) and NFL hall of famer Brian Urlacher.

In addition to Riggle, Jonathan Stern, Keith Quinn, Bennett Webber, Chris Pizzi, Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni serve as executive producers. “Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy” is produced by Sonar Entertainment (“Mr. Mercedes”) and Abominable Pictures (“Wet Hot American Summer”).

Follow “Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Join the conversation using #RobRiggleSkiMaster and #SonyCrackle.

Sony Crackle is the place to escape and recharge, with exclusive Originals, blockbuster movies and hit TV shows for a console-first and connected streaming audience. Sony Pictures Television Networks' free, ad-supported network offers a handpicked, constantly updated programming line-up, like binge-worthy Sony Crackle Originals such as “The Oath,” “Snatch,” “StartUp” and “SuperMansion,” as well as movies and series in genres including Drama, Action, Fandom, Comedy and Thriller. The network is all on demand and accessible in the U.S. for free without subscription. Sony Crackle is available in 20 countries on a wide variety of connected devices. For more information, go to www.sonycrackle.com or follow @SonyCrackle on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for real-time updates.