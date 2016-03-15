SONY PICTURES TELEVISION NETWORKS LAUNCH PICTURE THIS APP FOR ANDROID AND IOS

Culver City, CA (March 15, 2016) — Sony Pictures Television Networks announced today the launch of a free app to help users capture and post images of a better world. The app supports Picture This, the company’s global campaign on behalf of efforts to preserve and protect the environment.

The new Picture This app was developed by REDspace, known for their award-winning interactive design and development services, and is available for both iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

Whether an urban garden, a person recycling unwanted items, or a clean waterway, users are encouraged to post images that show beautiful urban and rural landscapes that illustrate what a better world can look like and efforts—big and small-- that can accomplish this.

“Through photo storytelling, we’re inviting everyone to capture and share images of a better place, a more sustainable community and a cleaner environment,” said Andy Kaplan, president of worldwide networks for Sony Pictures Television.

“Using our expertise to not only create revolutionary interactive experiences but also influence positive change in the world we live in? Well, it doesn’t get any better than that,” says Mike Johnston, REDspace’s President & CEO. “Especially when it involves working with an incredible collaborator like Sony Pictures Television, whose passion for inspiring others to work together and make a global impact is infectious.”

The Picture This campaign launched on September 28th, 2015 in 30 languages as an effort to bring attention to environmental issues in the networks’ footprint of 178 countries around the world. Forty-five networks are participating, using their resources—from on-air and social media campaigns to community events—to bring attention to the issues affecting their regions, and together make a global impact. Learn more at www.sptpicturethis.com.

About REDspace

REDspace has been pushing digital boundaries and providing clients with unforgettable, interactive experiences for nearly two decades. From Emmy Award-winning websites and mobile apps to hundreds of fun and addictive games, REDspace’s design and development services rank amongst the best in the world. The team of 140 works together to help top international media and entertainment brands, including Nickelodeon, MTV, Fox, Cartoon Network and Sony Pictures, achieve unrivalled results. www.redspace.com

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (http://www.sonypicturestelevision.com), a Sony Pictures Entertainment company, is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing and distributing programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, Sony Pictures Television (SPT) boasts a current program slate that includes top-rated daytime dramas and game shows, landmark off-network series, original animated series and critically acclaimed primetime dramas, comedies and telefilms. In addition to its US production business, SPT has 18 wholly-owned or joint venture production companies in 11 countries and also maintains offices in 31 countries. SPT’s worldwide television networks portfolio includes 150 channel feeds available in 178 countries, reaching more than 1.3 billion cumulative households worldwide. SPT also creates original content for and manages the studio’s premium streaming network, Crackle (http://www.crackle.com). Additionally, SPT owns US production company Embassy Row and is a part owner of the cable channel Game Show Network (GSN).