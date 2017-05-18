Sony Pictures Television Networks Games Expands With All-New Free to Play ‘Jeopardy! World Tour’ Mobile Game Available on iOS and Android Today

Latest Iteration of America's Favorite Quiz Show®, Featuring Host Alex Trebek, Allows Gamers of all Levels to Compete with Opponents Around the World in an Immersive, Multiplayer Mobile Experience

CULVER CITY, Calif. (May 18, 2017) – Sony Pictures Television Networks Games today announced their latest free-to-play mobile game, Jeopardy! World Tour, now available for download on iOS and Android. In this free-to-play mobile version of the Emmy®-winning quiz show developed by leading game studio Uken Games, players can immerse themselves in the ultimate game of smarts, test their knowledge with clues from the show, level up to play in some of the world's most exciting destinations, and ultimately earn bragging rights as a Jeopardy! World Tour champion!

In Jeopardy! World Tour, the game play and win streaks are exciting, with an opportunity to level up and unlock themed content in cities such as Paris, Rome, Beijing, London, Los Angeles and more! Players can compete with opponents around the world, or challenge their own friends in a heated head-to-head match.

Jeopardy! World Tour offers hundreds of thousands of clues in a wide range of categories and allows players to compete against other members of the global “Jeopardy!” community, boost their scores, and rise to the top of the leaderboards.

“’Jeopardy!’ fans are always looking for more ways to play our game,” said ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek. “I know they will be very happy with this new mobile game that connects them with other ‘Jeopardy!’ fans everywhere.”

“The passionate and engaged ‘Jeopardy!’ audience will find so much to love in this new mobile edition of the show," noted Harry Friedman, executive producer of “Jeopardy!” “With essential elements like Double Jeopardy! and Final Jeopardy!, the mood and tone of the game will feel genuine, but completely reimagined for the mobile audience."



“Jeopardy! World Tour stands on the shoulders of a show that's been successful for 33 years,” said Geremie Camara, Vice President, Sony Pictures Television Networks Games. “We unpacked the essence of a timeless franchise and created a familiar surprise that will engage ‘Jeopardy!’ fans and mobile gamers alike.”

Jeopardy! World Tour was developed by Sony Pictures Television Networks Games, an award-winning, world-class mobile games publisher recognized for its premier games, including Jeopardy!Skill on Amazon Echo, Wheel of Fortune PUZZLE POP! with Vanna White and Smurfs Bubble Story, a bubble-popping mobile game inspired by the animated film from Sony Pictures Animation, Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Jeopardy! World Tour is now available for free download with in-app purchases on iOS and Android below:

iOS:

https://itunes.apple.com/app/jeopardy-world-tour/id1096884447

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sonypicturestelevision.jeopardy2&hl=en

Assets for Jeopardy! World Tour can be downloaded here.

For more information on Jeopardy! World Tour, join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About JEOPARDY!

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show®, and its host, Alex Trebek, are in their 33rd season in syndication. With 23 million viewers each week, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has won several awards and distinctions over the course of its 30+ years on the air, including setting a Guinness World Records® record for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (34 Emmys). JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; Harry Friedman is Executive Producer. JEOPARDY! is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp. For more information, please visit Jeopardy.com.

About Uken Games

Uken builds beautiful social games that make people stare, smile, jump, and feel awesome inside. Since 2008, Uken has launched 12 midcore and casual games which have captivated a global audience. Uken’s most popular titles include Bingo Pop and Kings of Pool which, combined have been downloaded over 12 million times and engage over 1 million active players every month.

###