SONY PICTURES TELEVISION LAUNCHES ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE PUZZLE POP!’ MOBILE GAME FEATURING VANNA WHITE

CULVER CITY, Calif. (June 23, 2016) – Today, Sony Pictures Television announced that Vanna White’s first-ever mobile game, Wheel of Fortune PUZZLE POP! is now available globally on iOS and Google Play for $2.99. To obtain a limited time free promo code, please visit www.wheelpop.com. Join Vanna White and some furry friends as they whisk players away to exotic, tropical getaways as you spin, pop, and solve word puzzles from the producers of Wheel of Fortune.

Players must beat each level by popping as few bubbles as possible to solve each puzzle. At every level, players spin the iconic Wheel to gain boosters that will power up their play. Each level rewards players’ progression with regularly updated locations and puzzles. Multiple tropical locations host a variety of unique and exciting graphics and animation. Exclusive themed puzzles are available for a limited time through virtual cruise events and weekly challenges. Also, players can connect the app to Facebook and compare their progress with friends and challenge them for the highest score. Join the conversation using #WheelPop. The fun never ends because every player receives unlimited lives with Wheel of Fortune PUZZLE POP!

“I know I have the best job in the world, so I’m always looking for fun and different ways to connect with people,” said Vanna White. “This is a fun new spin on Wheel of Fortune and I can’t wait for everyone to play it!”

“Wheel of Fortune PUZZLE POP! with Vanna White at the helm, is the industry’s first hybrid puzzle and bubble shooter game that delivers a new and innovative way for fans to interact with the iconic Wheel of Fortune brand,” said Mark Jocson, Senior Vice President of Digital Media and Games, Networks at Sony Pictures Television.

Sony Pictures Television Games is an award-winning, world-class mobile games publisher that is recognized for its premier brands and IP, including Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune: Cubed.

About Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune has been the number one syndicated game show since its inception and has earned seven Emmy Awards, including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show. With more than 30 million viewers per week, syndication’s most successful series continues to attract a larger audience than many primetime television shows. Wheel of Fortune is produced in High Definition by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. It is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Studios International, both units of CBS Corp.



About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing and distributing programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving US production business and operates 17 wholly-owned or joint venture production companies in 13 countries around the world. SPT’s worldwide networks portfolio includes 150 channel feeds, which are available in 178 countries reaching more than 1.3 billion cumulative households worldwide. Additionally, SPT owns US production company Embassy Row and is part owner of Game Show Network (GSN). Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.



