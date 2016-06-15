Sony Pictures Television Closes Syndication Deal for Hit Family Comedy 'The Goldbergs' With Tribune Broadcasting

JUNE 15, 2016 (Culver City) -- Sony Pictures Television announced today that Tribune Broadcasting’s owned or operated stations in 18 major markets will serve as the launch group for the hit family comedy The Goldbergs when it debuts in broadcast syndication in the fall of 2017. Collectively, these 18 Tribune stations reach nearly 37% of U.S. TV Households.

The Tribune stations that will broadcast the nostalgic, multi-generational comedy series are: WPIX-TV (New York), KTLA-TV (Los Angeles), WGN-TV, (Chicago),WPHL-TV (Philadelphia), KDAF-TV (Dallas), WDCW-TV (Washington DC), KIAH-TV (Houston), KCPQ-TV/KZJO-TV (Seattle), WSFL-TV (Miami), KWGN-TV/KDVR-TV (Denver), KTVI-TV/KPLR-TV (St. Louis), KRCW-TV (Portland, OR), WXIN-TV (Indianapolis), WTIC-TV (Hartford), WDAF-TV (Kansas City), KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV (Oklahoma City), WHNT-TV (Huntsville) and WQAD-TV (Davenport).

Sean Compton, President of Strategic Programming and Acquisitions, Tribune Media said, “The Goldbergs is a stand-out comedy with all-family appeal, growing ratings and buzz-worthy storytelling, making it a great fit for our stations.”

John Weiser, President of Distribution for Sony Pictures Television, said, “The Goldbergs is a success by all measures. With three consecutive seasons of ratings growth, The Goldbergs is the #1 comedy available in the market this year, and for the next several years looking ahead. It is poised for a long run on ABC and in syndication.”

Renewed for a fourth season on ABC, The Goldbergs consistently ranks #1 in its time period (8:30 p.m., Wednesdays) and grows over its lead in (The Middle). It is one of very few series to show year-over-year growth in all three seasons.

About The Goldbergs

From a simpler time, known as the ‘80s, come the VCR-loving, mixtape-making, spandex-wearing Goldbergs. For geeky and movie obsessed youngest child Adam (Sean Giambrone), his wonder years were spent documenting the hilarious and awkward antics of his colorful family. Mom, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey), is a classic “smother,” at her best when she’s meddling, matchmaking and bedazzling her way through life, while dad, Murray (Jeff Garlin), parents from the comfort of his recliner in his underpants. Oldest sister, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) is popular and terrifying, doing her best to cover up that she's the smartest of the clan, and middle child, Barry (Troy Gentile) is a passionate dreamer, who maybe dreams a little too big and so often gets the short end of the stick. Rounding out the family is beloved grandfather, Al “Pops” Solomon (George Segal), the wild man of the clan, a shameless Don Juan who’s learning as much from his family as he teaches them.

The Goldbergs is produced by Happy Madison and Adam F. Goldberg Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television.

About Tribune Media Company

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approaching 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and Gracenote, one of the world’s leading sources of video, music and sports metadata, powering electronic program guides in televisions, automobiles and mobile devices. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds other strategic investments in media. For more information please visit www.tribunemedia.com.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (http://www.sonypicturestelevision.com), a Sony Pictures Entertainment company, is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing and distributing programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, Sony Pictures Television (SPT) boasts a current program slate that includes top-rated daytime dramas and game shows, landmark off-network series, original animated series and critically acclaimed primetime dramas, comedies and telefilms. In addition to its US production business, SPT has 18 wholly-owned or joint venture production companies in 11 countries and also maintains offices in 31 countries. SPT’s worldwide television networks portfolio includes 150 channel feeds available in 178 countries, reaching more than 1.3 billion cumulative households worldwide. SPT also creates original content for and manages the studio’s premium streaming network, Crackle. Additionally, SPT owns US production company Embassy Row and is a part owner of the cable channel Game Show Network (GSN). SPT advertiser sales is one of the premier national advertising sales companies and handles the commercial inventory in SPT’s syndicated series as well as the Rural Media Group and DoctorOZ.com.