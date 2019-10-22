SONY MOVIE CHANNEL TO SHOWCASE RARELY-SHOWN HORROR FILMS MOSTLY FROM THE ‘70’S WITH DOUBLE FEATURES PLAYED TWICE EVERY NIGHT BEGINNING AT 8PM ET FRIDAY OCTOBER 25 – WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 30, AND HALLOWEEN MARATHON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 9AM – 2AM ET

The scarefest line-up (all times Eastern):

BLACK NOON (1971, TV movie) starring Roy Thinnes, Ray Milland, Yvette Mimieux, Gloria Grahame

FRI 10/25 8PM & 10:50PM, WED 10/30 9:20PM & 12:05PM (early THURS), THURS 10/31 1:55PM

THE CAT CREATURE (1973, TV movie) starring Meredith Baxter, David Hedison, John Carradine, Stuart Whitman

FRI 10/25 9:25PM & 12:15AM (Early SAT), THURS 10/31 9:45PM

SAVAGES (1974, TV movie) starring Andy Griffith, Sam Bottoms, Noah Beery Jr., James Best

SAT 10/26 8PM & 11:10PM, THURS 10/31 11:10PM

CURSE OF KING TUT’S TOMB (1980, theatrical) starring Eva Marie Saint, Tom Baker, Robin Ellis

SAT 10/26 9:25PM & 12:35AM (Early SUN), THURS 10/31 8PM

DEATH AT LOVE HOUSE (1974, TV movie) starring Kate Jackson, Robert Wagner, John Carradine, Sylvia Sidney

SUN 10/27 8PM &10:50PM, THURS 10/31 12:35AM (Early FRI)

DEATH CRUISE (1974, TV movie) starring Kate Jackson, Celeste Holm, Tom Bosley, Edward Albert, Polly Bergen

SUN 10/27 9:25PM & 12:15AM (Early MON), THURS 10/31 2AM (Early FRI)

THE MUTATIONS (1974, theatrical) starring Donald Pleasence, Tom Baker, Julie Ege

MON 10/28 8PM & 11:20PM, THURS 10/31 6:20PM

THE BROTHERHOOD OF SATAN (1971, theatrical) starring Strother Martin, L.Q. Jones, Alvy Moore

MON 10/28 9:40PM & 1AM (Early TUES), 10/31 10:35AM (Early FRI)

THE HAUNTING OF JULIA (1977, theatrical) starring Mia Farrow, Keir Dullea

TUES 10/29 8PM & 11:25PM, THURS 10/31 4:35PM

A REFLECTION OF FEAR (1972, theatrical) starring Robert Shaw, Sally Kellerman, Mitchell Ryan

TUES 10/29 9:45PM & 1:10 AM (Early WED), THURS 10/31 12:15PM

THE PHANTOM STAGECOACH (1957, theatrical) starring John Doucette, Ray Teal

WED 10/30 8PM & 10:45PM, THURS 10/31 3:20PM

PARASITE (1982, theatrical) starring Demi Moore, Cherri Curie

THURS 10/31 9AM

