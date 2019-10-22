SONY MOVIE CHANNEL TO SHOWCASE RARELY-SHOWN HORROR FILMS MOSTLY FROM THE ‘70’S WITH DOUBLE FEATURES PLAYED TWICE EVERY NIGHT BEGINNING AT 8PM ET FRIDAY OCTOBER 25 – WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 30, AND HALLOWEEN MARATHON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 9AM – 2AM ET
The scarefest line-up (all times Eastern):
BLACK NOON (1971, TV movie) starring Roy Thinnes, Ray Milland, Yvette Mimieux, Gloria Grahame
FRI 10/25 8PM & 10:50PM, WED 10/30 9:20PM & 12:05PM (early THURS), THURS 10/31 1:55PM
THE CAT CREATURE (1973, TV movie) starring Meredith Baxter, David Hedison, John Carradine, Stuart Whitman
FRI 10/25 9:25PM & 12:15AM (Early SAT), THURS 10/31 9:45PM
SAVAGES (1974, TV movie) starring Andy Griffith, Sam Bottoms, Noah Beery Jr., James Best
SAT 10/26 8PM & 11:10PM, THURS 10/31 11:10PM
CURSE OF KING TUT’S TOMB (1980, theatrical) starring Eva Marie Saint, Tom Baker, Robin Ellis
SAT 10/26 9:25PM & 12:35AM (Early SUN), THURS 10/31 8PM
DEATH AT LOVE HOUSE (1974, TV movie) starring Kate Jackson, Robert Wagner, John Carradine, Sylvia Sidney
SUN 10/27 8PM &10:50PM, THURS 10/31 12:35AM (Early FRI)
DEATH CRUISE (1974, TV movie) starring Kate Jackson, Celeste Holm, Tom Bosley, Edward Albert, Polly Bergen
SUN 10/27 9:25PM & 12:15AM (Early MON), THURS 10/31 2AM (Early FRI)
THE MUTATIONS (1974, theatrical) starring Donald Pleasence, Tom Baker, Julie Ege
MON 10/28 8PM & 11:20PM, THURS 10/31 6:20PM
THE BROTHERHOOD OF SATAN (1971, theatrical) starring Strother Martin, L.Q. Jones, Alvy Moore
MON 10/28 9:40PM & 1AM (Early TUES), 10/31 10:35AM (Early FRI)
THE HAUNTING OF JULIA (1977, theatrical) starring Mia Farrow, Keir Dullea
TUES 10/29 8PM & 11:25PM, THURS 10/31 4:35PM
A REFLECTION OF FEAR (1972, theatrical) starring Robert Shaw, Sally Kellerman, Mitchell Ryan
TUES 10/29 9:45PM & 1:10 AM (Early WED), THURS 10/31 12:15PM
THE PHANTOM STAGECOACH (1957, theatrical) starring John Doucette, Ray Teal
WED 10/30 8PM & 10:45PM, THURS 10/31 3:20PM
PARASITE (1982, theatrical) starring Demi Moore, Cherri Curie
THURS 10/31 9AM
Sony Movie Channel is a multi-platform television service from Sony Pictures Television Networks. Offering uncut, theatrical releases in stunning high definition, Sony Movie Channel features Hollywood hits and fan favorites from major studios as well as Sony Pictures' vast library of hit comedies, big action movies, thrillers and award-winning dramas. Sony Movie Channel is available on AT&T DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Altice, CenturyLink, DISH Network, Google Fiber, PlayStation Vue, and Suddenlink, among others. For more information, visit www.sonymoviechannel.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.