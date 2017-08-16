Sonnet's eGFX Breakaway Box Now Shipping

IRVINE, Calif. -- Aug. 15, 2017 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced that its eGFX Breakaway(TM) Box with 350W power supply, the first in the company's all-new series of Thunderbolt(TM) 3 to PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) expansion chassis for professional graphics and gaming applications, is now shipping.



The eGFX Breakaway Box provides a single slot for connecting any size Thunderbolt-compatible PCIe card, including high-performance GPU cards -- making it ideal for gamers and professionals who need to run bandwidth-intensive graphics applications on their eGFX-compatible notebook, all-in-one, or other small-form-factor computers. The unit is equipped with a 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 port that enables data transfers up to 2,750 MB/s, and supports Thunderbolt-compatible cards with popular GPU chipsets -- such as AMD Radeon(R) R9 and RX, and NVIDIA(R) GeForce(R) GTX 7, 9, and 10 series; plus NVIDIA TITAN X and Xp, and Quadro(R) GP100, P4000, P5000, and P6000 cards.



The eGFX Breakaway Box (part number GPU-350W-TB3Z) is now available from Sonnet Technologies and its dealers at an MSRP of $299. More information on the product is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/egfx-breakaway-box.html.



More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.



About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM) 3 to PCIe(R) card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/Sonnet_egfx_breakaway_box.jpg

Image Caption: eGFX Breakaway(TM) Box Thunderbolt(TM) 3 Expansion System for Desktop GPU or Other PCIe(R) Cards



Visit Sonnet Technologies at IBC2017 on Stand 7.F07



