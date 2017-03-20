Sonnet Technologies at CABSAT 2017

CABSAT 2017 Show Preview

March 21-23

Sonnet Technologies

Exhibiting With MediaCast Network in Stand C2-10



Thunderbolt(TM) 3 Editions in Echo(TM) Express Family

Sonnet will showcase new Thunderbolt(TM) 3 editions of its Echo(TM) Express SEL and Echo Express SE I Thunderbolt-to-PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) expansion systems, which are both now shipping. The compact and lightweight SEL and SE I chassis harness Thunderbolt 3 to enable data transfers up to 2,750 MB/s for both Mac(R) and Windows(R) computers, supporting a wide variety of high-performance PCIe cards. Differing only in size, the single-slot SEL and SE I systems are ideal for use in situations in which users only need to connect a single PCIe card. With the new interface, both systems enable users of computers equipped with 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, such as the new MacBook Pro(R), to take advantage of Thunderbolt 3's 2,750 MB/s of PCI Express bandwidth to support the most demanding, highest-performance adapter cards.



SF3(TM) Series Card Readers

Sonnet will be introducing the first product in its new SF3(TM) Series of Thunderbolt(TM) 3 pro media readers. The SF3(TM) Series -- CFast(TM) 2.0 card reader, featuring dual card slots and a 40Gbps Thunderbolt(TM) 3 interface, can ingest files from two cards at concurrent data transfer speeds up to 1,000 MB/s -- more than double the average ingest speed of USB 3 card readers. The compact CFast 2.0 card reader is bus-powered with no power adapter required. Each member of the SF3 Series family will feature dual card slots, a Thunderbolt 3 interface, and a rugged aluminum enclosure designed for stacking multiple readers.



10 Gigabit Ethernet Solutions

At CABSAT 2017, Sonnet will feature its range of 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) adapters and cards, including all-new Thunderbolt(TM) 3 adapters. The company's Twin 10G(TM) and Twin 10G SFP+ for Thunderbolt 2 -- and now Thunderbolt 3 -- are dual-port adapters that add lightning-fast 10GbE network connectivity to any Mac(R) or Windows(R) computer with a Thunderbolt 2 or Thunderbolt 3 port, respectively. With the Twin 10G and Twin 10G SFP+, users can easily connect their computers via copper or optical cables to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the 10GbE standard. Their performance, compact size, easy setup, and quiet operation make these Sonnet adapters suitable for use in a variety of workflows and environments.



In addition, Sonnet will showcase its Presto(TM) 10GbE SFP+ PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) 2.0 card and Presto(TM) 10GbE 10GBASE-T PCIe 3.0 card. These 10GbE dual-port cards are cost-effective solutions that allow users to connect their computers to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the 10GbE standard. The Presto 10GbE SFP+ is a low-profile PCIe 2.0 x8 card designed for users who need to connect through optical network infrastructure. The Presto 10GbE 10GBASE-T is a low-profile PCIe 3.0 x4 card designed for users who need to connect to network infrastructure via common copper cabling. Both Presto cards work with Mac Pro(R) towers, Windows PCs, Linux(R) servers, and computers with Thunderbolt ports via Thunderbolt-to-PCIe expansion systems.



xMac(TM) Pro Server

At CABSAT 2017, Sonnet will showcase the xMac(TM) Pro Server, an award-winning rackmount expansion solution for Mac Pro(R) cylinder computers. With Sonnet's computer mounting modules, the xMac Pro Server safely houses a Mac Pro in a tightly integrated, 16-inch-deep rackmount enclosure and provides PCIe card expansion via three PCIe 2.0 slots and 20Gbps Thunderbolt(TM) 2 technology. The xMac Pro Server also offers the capability to add peripherals with optional Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kits. Recent design modifications make the xMac Pro easier and faster to configure than ever before, streamlining workflows by speeding cable connections and PCIe card and computer installation and swapping.





Echo(TM) ExpressCard Pro

Sonnet's Echo(TM) ExpressCard Pro is the fastest and least-expensive single-slot SxS memory card reader available, giving users the ability to ingest files from SxS memory cards via Thunderbolt(TM) at up to 400 MB/s per second. The Sonnet reader is bus-powered, requiring only the single Thunderbolt cable connection to the computer, so no power adapter is required for operation. The Echo ExpressCard Pro supports all SxS media, including the Pro+ D-Series cards, and also supports XQD cards when used with adapters. The reader is Mac(R)- and PC-compatible, connects directly to a computer's Thunderbolt or Thunderbolt 2 port, and can connect to a Mac computer with Thunderbolt 3 ports when used with the Apple(R) Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter.





Thunderbolt(TM) Pro P2 Card Reader

Sonnet's Thunderbolt(TM) Pro P2 card reader quickly ingests files from Panasonic P2 memory cards to any Mac(R) computer with Thunderbolt or Thunderbolt 2 ports on location, in the studio, or in the edit suite. The reader may also connect to a Mac computer with Thunderbolt 3 ports when used with the Apple(R) Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter. With its ability to transfer data from P2 memory cards at much higher speeds than USB 2.0 card readers -- up to 600 MB/s with the 10Gbps Thunderbolt interface -- this single-slot device enables a significantly more convenient and efficient workflow, and its attractive price makes it the most cost-effective P2 card reader on the market.





"CABSAT is the ideal venue in which to showcase our latest innovations for delivering maximum performance and efficiency via Thunderbolt -- especially in bandwidth-intensive, high-pressure media production and postproduction environments. We look forward to highlighting solutions that help media professionals leverage the industry's most cutting-edge connectivity technologies, ranging from Thunderbolt 3 to 10GbE networks, and ultra-fast professional media card ingest, including CFast 2.0 and SxS."

-- Greg LaPorte, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sonnet Technologies





Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM)-to-PCIe(R) card expansion systems, pro media readers, RAID storage systems, and storage, network, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.



MediaCast is a premier distributor of professional audio/video solutions ranging from broadcast, live-to-post, and on demand. Based in Dubai, MediaCast serves a wider region spanning the Middle East, Pakistan, and Egypt. MediaCast serves as a trusted partner for over 60 original equipment manufacturers, resellers, and commercial customers through a network of more than 50 locations in 15 countries. A company with around 50 members, MediaCast brings technology solutions to a breadth of markets including broadcast facilities, postproduction houses, film and music studios, educational institutions, system integrators, web-streaming solution providers, digital storage houses, and live-production facilities.



Having the right product offering and an excellent team are the key factors behind the company's success, and MediaCast provides specialized services and expertise across product and system lifecycles.



MediaCast provides outstanding value to customers and suppliers -- the best technology manufacturers in their fields -- and connects them through the company's industry-leading services. Having played integral roles in equipping some of the major broadcast stations, recording studios, production companies, and universities in the region, MediaCast is woven deeply into the fabric of creative media development in the Middle East. More information is available at www.mediacastsys.com/home/aboutus.php.



