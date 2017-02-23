Sonnet Technologies at 2017 NAB Show

Sonnet Technologies 2017 NAB Show Preview

NEW: Thunderbolt(TM) 3 Editions in Echo(TM) Express Family

Sonnet will showcase new Thunderbolt(TM) 3 editions of its Echo(TM) Express SEL and Echo Express SE I Thunderbolt-to-PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) expansion systems, which are both now shipping. The compact and lightweight SEL and SE I chassis harness Thunderbolt 3 to enable data transfers up to 2,750 MB/s for both Mac(R) and Windows(R) computers, supporting a wide variety of high-performance PCIe cards. Differing only in size, the single-slot SEL and SE I systems are ideal for use in situations in which users only need to connect a single PCIe card. With the new interface, both systems enable users of computers equipped with 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, such as the new MacBook Pro(R), to take advantage of Thunderbolt 3's 2,750 MB/s of PCI Express bandwidth to support the most demanding, highest-performance adapter cards.



Also at the 2017 NAB Show, Sonnet will demonstrate Thunderbolt 3 editions of its award-winning, three-slot Echo Express III-D (desktop) and Echo Express III-R (2U rackmount) Thunderbolt-to-PCIe expansion systems, as well as the all-new, compact three-slot Echo Express SE III desktop system.



NEW: eGFX Breakaway(TM) Box

At the 2017 NAB Show, Sonnet will unveil its new eGFX Breakaway(TM) Box, a Thunderbolt 3-to- PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) expansion solution designed specifically for bandwidth-intensive graphics applications. The eGFX Breakaway Box boosts graphics performance by giving users the ability to connect a high-performance graphics (GPU) card or other PCIe card to a Thunderbolt 3-equipped, eGFX-compatible notebook, all-in-one, or other small-form-factor computer. The box's single-port, 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 interface enables data transfers up to 2,750 MB/s and supports popular GPU chipsets such as AMD Radeon(R) R and RX and NVIDIA(R) GeForce(R) GTX. (A list of supported eGFX-enabled computers and GPU cards will be available on the Sonnet Technologies website, www.sonnettech.com). In addition to GPU cards, the Breakaway Box supports every Thunderbolt 3-compatible PCIe card regardless of length or height. The new Sonnet system is the coolest and quietest eGFX box on the market, with a built-in, variable-speed, temperature-controlled fan that quietly and effectively cools the installed card.



NEW: SF3(TM) Series Card Readers

Sonnet will be introducing the first product in its new SF3(TM) Series of Thunderbolt(TM) 3 pro media readers. The SF3(TM) Series -- CFast(TM) 2.0 card reader, featuring dual card slots and a 40Gbps Thunderbolt(TM) 3 interface, can ingest files from two cards at concurrent data transfer speeds up to 1,000 MB/s -- more than double the average ingest speed of USB 3 card readers. The compact CFast 2.0 card reader is bus-powered with no power adapter required. Each member of the SF3 Series family will feature dual card slots, a Thunderbolt 3 interface, and a rugged aluminum enclosure designed for stacking multiple readers. At the 2017 NAB Show, Sonnet will also preview upcoming models, including an SxS reader.



10 Gigabit Ethernet Solutions

At the 2017 NAB Show, Sonnet will feature its range of 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) adapters and cards, including all-new Thunderbolt(TM) 3 adapters. The company's Twin 10G(TM) and Twin 10G SFP+ for Thunderbolt 2 -- and now Thunderbolt 3 -- are dual-port adapters that add lightning-fast 10GbE network connectivity to any Mac(R) or Windows(R) computer with a Thunderbolt 2 or Thunderbolt 3 port, respectively. With the Twin 10G and Twin 10G SFP+, users can easily connect their computers via copper or optical cables to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the 10GbE standard. Their performance, compact size, easy setup, and quiet operation make these Sonnet adapters suitable for use in a variety of workflows and environments.



In addition, Sonnet will showcase its Presto(TM) 10GbE SFP+ PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) 2.0 card and Presto(TM) 10GbE 10GBASE-T PCIe 3.0 card. These 10GbE dual-port cards are cost-effective solutions for users to connect their computers to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the10GbE standard. The Presto 10GbE SFP+ is a low-profile PCIe 2.0 x8 card designed for users who need to connect through optical network infrastructure. The Presto 10GbE 10GBASE-T is a low-profile PCIe 3.0 x4 card designed for users who need to connect to network infrastructure via common copper cabling. Both Presto cards work with Mac Pro(R) towers, Windows PCs, Linux(R) servers, and computers with Thunderbolt ports via Thunderbolt-to-PCIe expansion systems.



"Our theme for this year's NAB Show is maximum performance -- especially in bandwidth-intensive, high-pressure media production and postproduction environments. We'll be showcasing our newest innovations that help media professionals take advantage of the industry's most cutting-edge connectivity technologies, ranging from Thunderbolt 3-connected external GPUs to 10GbE networks and the ultra-fast professional media card ingest, including CFast 2.0 and SxS."

-- Greg LaPorte, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sonnet Technologies



Company Overview

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM)-to-PCIe(R) card expansion systems, pro media readers, RAID storage systems, and storage, network, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.





