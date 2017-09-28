Sonnet Signs Touchvision as Distributor Covering Six African Countries

IRVINE, Calif. -- Sept. 28, 2017 -- Reflecting its growth in the African audio-video, broadcast, and gaming markets, Sonnet Technologies has named Touchvision as its exclusive distributor in South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Touchvision will represent Sonnet's complete family of Thunderbolt™ expansion and eGFX solutions, pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards to resellers and end-user customers in those countries.



"For more than 30 years, Touchvision has provided outstanding representation for some of the media industry's biggest names in hardware and software -- including brands like Autodesk, AJA Video Systems, Nvidia, and Adobe that are very complementary to our products," said Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing, Sonnet Technologies. "The Touchvision team's expertise in the southern Africa marketplace and their extensive on-the-ground relationships will be powerful assets as we continue to expand our presence in that vital region."



Touchvision will provide pre- and post-sales representation of Sonnet products to media to media professionals working in production and postproduction, gaming, animation, and visual effects. In addition, Touchvision will work to expand Sonnet's network of professional resellers in the six countries.



"The Sonnet product family is a valuable addition to our portfolio because Sonnet is well-known for helping media organizations overcome big challenges in today's high-pressure, bandwidth-intensive production and postproduction environments," said Leigh Pearson, managing director, Touchvision. "Ranging from Thunderbolt 3-connected external GPUs to 10GbE network interfaces and ultra-fast professional media card readers, Sonnet solutions leverage cutting-edge connectivity technologies to help media professionals succeed."



More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.



About Touchvision

Touchvision's roots have grown in over 30 years' experience of supplying and supporting software and hardware infrastructure for the media industry. Their services have adapted to meet the rapidly evolving needs of today's design and production professional. Suppliers of premier vendor products such as Autodesk, AJA, Chaos Group, Adobe, Filmlight, Tangent, JL Cooper, ToonBoom, and more, Touchvision are known as the solution providers offering uniquely tailored tools to accommodate streamlined and scalable pipelines.



Touchvision also offers reliable, connectivity for collaboration and finished content delivery via a robust fibre network through our partnership with MediaCloud. Touchvision has offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, For more information visit www.touchvision.co.za



About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe(R) card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



