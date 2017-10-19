Sonnet Launches Thunderbolt 3 to Dual HDMI 2.0 Adapter for Mac® and Windows® Computers

IRVINE, Calif. — Oct. 19, 2017 — Sonnet Technologies today announced its latest Thunderbolt™ 3 product, the Thunderbolt 3 to Dual HDMI™ 2.0 Adapter. The compact bus-powered device enables users to connect up to two 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) HDMI monitors with just one Thunderbolt 3 port on their computers.



Many desktop computer users enjoy dual-display setups: with the added screen space, a main work window can be expanded to fill one screen, while tool bars and palettes, plus other applications, occupy the second screen. With Sonnet's Thunderbolt 3 to Dual HDMI 2.0 Adapter plugged in, users of notebook and all-in-one computers with limited available ports may also easily connect two displays while using only one Thunderbolt 3 port. The Sonnet adapter is a plug-and-play solution for adding dual HDMI port connectivity to computers with Thunderbolt 3 ports. Users simply plug the Thunderbolt adapter into their computers, connect the monitors with standard HDMI cables (sold separately), and then configure the displays through the operating system.



The Sonnet Thunderbolt 3 to Dual HDMI 2.0 Adapter supports up to two 4K HDMI monitors at 60 hertz, but it also can support monitors with lower resolutions, such as full HD 1080p (1920 x 1080) and 1920 x 1200, making it well suited for different home and office workspace applications. Plus, the Sonnet adapter's built-in audio support ensures that there's no need to connect additional cables to hear sound from the monitors.



The Sonnet Thunderbolt 3 to Dual HDMI 2.0 Adapter (part number TB3-DHDMI) is available now with an MSRP of $89.90. More information on this product is available at http://www.sonnettech.com/product/thunderbolt3-to-dual-hdmi-adapter.html.



About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.



