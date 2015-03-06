Sonnet Introduces USB 3.0 + eSATA Thunderbolt Adapter and USB 3.0 + Gigabit Ethernet Thunderbolt Adapter

Devices Leverage Thunderbolt Technology to Provide Easy, Cost-Effective Connectivity for USB 3.0 Devices Plus eSATA Storage or Wired Networks

IRVINE, Calif. -- March 4, 2015 -- Sonnet today announced the launch of its new USB 3.0 + eSATA Thunderbolt(TM) Adapter for easy connectivity to USB 3.0 devices and eSATA storage, and USB 3.0 + Gigabit Ethernet Thunderbolt Adapter for easy connectivity to USB 3.0 devices and Gigabit Ethernet wired networking. Both devices leverage Thunderbolt technology to provide an inexpensive connectivity alternative for Mac(R) and Windows(R) PC users.

"These adapters are designed for anybody who needs a simple and cost-effective solution for adding high-throughput peripheral and wired networking connectivity to any computer with a Thunderbolt port," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO, Sonnet Technologies. "For early adopters of Thunderbolt technology, these adapters provide the USB 3.0 connectivity found on today's systems, while the eSATA and Gigabit Ethernet ports enable many more users to connect effortlessly to fast storage and wired infrastructure."

Both the USB 3.0 + eSATA Thunderbolt Adapter and USB 3.0 + Gigabit Ethernet Thunderbolt Adapter provide one 5.0 Gbps USB 3.0 port for connecting to storage, hubs, and other USB 3.0 devices. In addition, the eSATA Adapter offers a single eSATA port that supports port multipliers, and the Gigabit Ethernet Adapter includes a Gigabit Ethernet port that supports 1000/100/10Base-T auto-negotiation. Both devices are bus-powered and require no additional power adapter, and each comes equipped with a 10 Gbps Thunderbolt interface and attached Thunderbolt cable.

Both the USB 3.0 + eSATA Thunderbolt Adapter and USB 3.0 + Gigabit Ethernet Thunderbolt Adapter are compatible with any Mac computer with a Thunderbolt port running OS X(R) 10.8.5 and higher, as well any desktop or notebook PC with a Thunderbolt 2 port running Windows 7 or Windows 8. Each adapter is currently available at a MSRP of $99.

More information about Sonnet's complete product family is available at www.sonnettech.com.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCIe(R) card expansion systems, pro media readers, RAID storage systems, and storage, network, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For nearly 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

