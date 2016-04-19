Sonnet Introduces Lightning-Fast Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe(R) Flash Drive

IRVINE, Calif. -- April 19, 2016 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced its new Fusion(TM) Thunderbolt(TM) 3 PCIe(R) Flash Drive Windows(R) Edition, a rugged, pocket-size solid-state drive (SSD) storage device with Thunderbolt 3 interface. Equipped with 512GB of flash storage, the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive leverages the 40Gbps bandwidth of Thunderbolt 3 to deliver data transfer speeds up to 2100 Mb/s.

"When we introduced the original Fusion PCIe Flash Drive last year, it made history as the world's fastest bus-powered, pocketable storage device. And now, with its blazing-fast Thunderbolt 3 interface, the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive can sustain the ultra-high file transfer speeds required for just about any 4K workflow -- whether users need an ultra-fast shuttle drive or a take-anywhere scratch drive for editing high frame rate 4K video at offsite shoots," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "The Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is a perfect example of how Thunderbolt 3 now offers the industry's fastest and most versatile connection to any peripheral device."

The Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive was designed for users requiring ultimate performance in a truly portable storage device, unencumbered by the need for a power supply. The new storage device connects to any compatible Windows computer, or at the end of a Thunderbolt 3 device daisy chain, via an attached 0.5-meter Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) cable. Based on the latest PCIe Gen 3 flash memory technology, the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is able to achieve 400 percent of the performance of 6Gb/s SATA SSDs and USB 3.0 flash drives.

Measuring a compact 2.8 inches wide by 4.1 inches deep by 1.25 inches tall, the Fusion PCIe Flash Drive features a rugged enclosure crafted out of aluminum, which effectively cools the SSD and eliminates the need for a fan to enable silent operation. The power-efficient design is bus-powered and so requires no AC power adapter.

Designed and built by Sonnet Technologies in California, the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is compatible with Microsoft(R) Windows 10 and 7. The Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive with 512GB capacity (part number FUS-TB3-512GB-W) will be available by the end of April at an MSRP of $799.

