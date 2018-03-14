Sonnet Expands Distribution Resources in France

IRVINE, Calif. — March 14, 2018 — In support of expanding business opportunities in France, Sonnet Technologies has forged a new partnership with ComLine to distribute the company's full line of products in the country. The new ComLine agreement joins Sonnet's highly successful partnership with Platinum, which has represented Sonnet in France since 2005.



"Over the past 13 years, Platinum has done an outstanding job of growing our market share in France. We value our partnership with Platinum and look forward to continuing it well into the future," said Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing, Sonnet Technologies. "Platinum is completely dedicated to Sonnet, offering customers deep product expertise as well as excellent support and on-hand product availability from its Paris office."



LaPorte added, "By bringing on ComLine as our second distributor, we'll be able to increase our coverage, expand our training, and take even greater advantage of the exciting and growing market in France for our products. For almost two decades, ComLine has done a great job of representing Sonnet in Germany, so they're a natural fit for extending that representation to France. Also, they have a portfolio of solutions that is very complementary to our product family."



With headquarters in Germany, ComLine has been distributing innovative IT brands for more than 25 years and now boasts a customer base of more than 4,000 throughout the DACH region, Eastern Europe, and France. The company distributes Sonnet's line of products through its specialized business units for Apple® and Apple Business, Microsoft®, basics and periphery, digital audio, and digital video.



"The Sonnet product family is a valuable member of our portfolio in Germany, where it has helped our media customers overcome key challenges in today's high-pressure, bandwidth-intensive production and postproduction environments," said Klaus Preuschhof, leader A/V division product manager video at ComLine. "Now, we're looking forward to extending that success to France, where we'll be able to apply our deep product knowledge and professional expertise to help take Sonnet's market share to new levels."



About ComLine

Flensburg-based ComLine was founded in 1992 as an IT distributor with its main focus on the creative Mac market. Today, ComLine offers manufacturers excellent marketing and channel strategies in DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland), France, and Eastern Europe. Besides reliable and fast logistics services, ComLine offers resellers additional services that are indispensable for successfully operating in today's IT business: software cloud services, renewal management, CRM as a Service, deployment for mobile devices, and of course, personalised CTO configurations. German resellers have once again voted ComLine one of the best wholesalers (CRN Excellent Distributor 2018). More information is available at http://www.comline-shop.de.



About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



