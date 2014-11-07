Sonnet Announces Thunderbolt(TM) Pro P2 Memory Card Reader

Thunderbolt(TM) Pro P2 Memory Card Reader Designed for Ingesting Panasonic P2 HD, P2 VariCam(R) Camcorder Video and Metadata

IRVINE, Calif. -- Nov. 5, 2014 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced its new single-slot P2 memory card reader with a Thunderbolt(TM) interface. The Thunderbolt Pro P2 Card Reader is a rugged, pocket-size device for videographers using Panasonic P2 HD and P2 VariCam(R) camcorders. With its ability to ingest footage from individual P2 memory cards at up to 70 MB/s, the Thunderbolt Pro P2 Card Reader is the fastest and most cost-effective device of its kind.

"We designed the Thunderbolt Pro P2 Card Reader for our customers who need a simple, convenient, and fast alternative to other available solutions," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "Other P2 card readers require a power supply or multiple connections to the computer, and in some cases a computer interface card, in order to function. In contrast, the Thunderbolt Pro P2 Card Reader connects to the computer through a single Thunderbolt cable. The device is powered over the same connection and reads P2 cards at their maximum speed."

Measuring a compact 3.6 inches wide by 1 inch high by 4.5 inches deep, the Thunderbolt Pro P2 Card Reader is the smallest P2 reader available, making it perfect for use on location or anywhere space is tight. The reader's shell is made from extruded aluminum, making it lightweight yet rugged enough to be transported in an equipment bag without fear of cracking the case.

The Thunderbolt Pro P2 Card Reader includes a Thunderbolt cable for directly connecting the card reader to any Mac(R) with a Thunderbolt port or at the end of a Thunderbolt device chain. Featuring 10 Gbps Thunderbolt technology, the device supports all P2 memory cards and frame rates at maximum speed and also reads microP2 cards with an optional adapter.

The Thunderbolt Pro P2 Card Reader (part number TB-P2) will be available in mid-November at an MSRP of $299. More information on the product is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/thunderboltprop2cardreader.html.

More information about Sonnet's complete product family is available at www.sonnettech.com.

