Sonnet Announces Full-Featured 10 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe® Card for Under $100

Solo10G™ PCIe® Card Offers 10GBASE-T (Copper) Connectivity; Mac®, Windows®, and Linux® Compatibility; and NBASE-T™ Support

IRVINE, Calif. — June 6, 2018 — Sonnet Technologies today announced the Solo10G™ PCIe® Card, the latest product in the company’s expanding line of 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) solutions. The Solo10G card adds lightning-fast 10GbE network connectivity to any Mac®, Windows®, or Linux® computer with PCI Express® (PCIe) slots, and to Mac and Windows computers with Thunderbolt™ ports when the card is installed in a Thunderbolt to PCI Express card expansion chassis. This Sonnet adapter card enables users to easily connect their computers via copper cables to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the 10GbE standard, while its performance, wide compatibility, and simple setup make it ideal for use in a variety of workflows and environments.

“We are committed to bringing 10Gb Ethernet connectivity to market at the lowest possible price while maintaining our high standards for quality and performance,” said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. “Like our just-released Solo10G Thunderbolt 3 Edition adapter, the Solo10G PCIe Card offers Mac, Windows, and Linux users an affordable and powerfully simple solution for adding blazing-fast 10GBASE-T 10GbE network connectivity to bring their computers up to speed.”

The Solo10G PCIe Card is equipped with a single RJ45 port, enabling 10Gb Ethernet connectivity via inexpensive Cat 6 or Cat 6a copper cabling at distances of up to 55 or 100 meters, respectively. This Sonnet adapter card also supports NBASE-T™ technology, a recent Ethernet standard that enables 2.5Gbps and 5Gbps speeds on existing Cat 5e (and better) cabling at distances of up to 100 meters. This capability enables organizations with older infrastructure to simply update to multiGigabit Ethernet switches and to use Sonnet’s Solo10G PCIe Card to boost network transmission speeds up to 500 percent without the need to rewire.

The Solo10G PCIe Card (part number G10E-1X-E3) will be available June 19 at a suggested retail price of $99. More information on the product is available at http://www.sonnettech.com/product/solo10g-pcie-card.html.

More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

# # #

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet’s Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/180606Sonnet.docx

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/sonnet-solo-10G-pcie-card.jpeg

Image Caption: Solo10G™ PCIe® Card 10GBASE-T 10 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter Card

Video Link: www.sonnettech.com/product/solo10g-pcie-card.html?tab=2

Video Caption: Sonnet Solo10G PCIe Card Quick Product Overview

Follow Sonnet Technologies:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SonnetTech

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SonnetTech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sonnet-technologies/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SonnetTech/playlists