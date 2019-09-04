Sonnet Announces eGFX Breakaway Box 650 Performance Bundles Promotion

IRVINE, Calif. — August 29, 2019

Sonnet Technologies today announced eGFX Breakaway™ Box 650 + AMD Radeon™ Pro WX 9100 and eGFX Breakaway Box 650 + Radeon Pro WX 8200 Performance Bundles. Until Sept. 30, customers may purchase Sonnet's award-winning eGFX Breakaway Box 650 Thunderbolt 3 to eGPU PCIe card expansion chassis together with either of the AMD Radeon Pro WX workstation graphics cards at special discounted prices.

What They Do:

Pro video editing, visual effects, and modeling applications rely on graphics (GPU) cards to do their heavy computational lifting. For computers without card slots, external GPUs (eGPUs) provide an alternative, connecting a graphics card to a computer via a single Thunderbolt 3 cable. Through extensive engineering work, a Radeon Pro WX 9100 or Radeon Pro WX 8200 GPU installed in an eGFX Breakaway Box 650 chassis works seamlessly with macOS right out of the box, making these bundles true plug-and-play professional graphics upgrades.

Why They're Important:

For creative pros doing video editing and 3D rendering work, time is money, so saving production time is critical. An eGFX Breakaway Box 650 + AMD Radeon Pro WX Graphics Card Performance Bundle adds significant GPU power to what is already onboard the computer, saving time and money by significantly boosting performance, cutting rendering times by 75 percent or more, slashing export times, and enhancing responsiveness of VFX and color correction workflows. With eGPU-accelerated tasks repeated throughout a day, and daily, the savings add up quickly.

How They're Unique:

AMD designed Radeon Pro WX 9100 and WX 8200 workstation graphics cards for stability and longevity, backing them with 24/7 enterprise-level support and an up to 10-year warranty. With 16GB or 8GB, respectively, of HBM2 memory, the WX 9100 and WX 8200 cards are better suited to pro workflows than consumer (gaming) cards, while native 10-bit color support significantly strengthens their color grading performance. Sonnet's eGFX Breakaway Box 650 was designed with the AMD Radeon Pro WX 9100 in mind, and it was the first eGPU chassis approved and recommended by Apple for both the Radeon Pro WX 9100 and WX 8200 for use with macOS. The Sonnet chassis has been updated to provide 100 watts of Power Delivery, which enables it to power and charge compatible notebook and laptop computers through its Thunderbolt 3 cable connection, allows users to leave their computer's charger packed away.

When You Can Get Them:

eGFX Breakaway Box 650 + AMD Radeon Pro WX 9100 or Radeon Pro WX 8200 Performance Bundles are available now through Sonnet and select Sonnet resellers worldwide. Users may visit https://www.sonnettech.com/radeonpro for more information on the bundles, and to find links to purchase them.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For more than 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

