Sonnet Announces Dual-Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) PCI Express Adapter Cards

IRVINE, Calif. -- Oct. 27, 2016 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced the Presto(TM) 10GbE SFP+ Dual-Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet PCI Express(R) 2.0 card and the Presto(TM) 10GbE 10GBASE-T Dual-Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet PCI Express 3.0 card, cost-effective solutions for adding lightning-fast 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) network connectivity to Mac Pro(R) towers, Windows(R) PCs, Linux(R) servers, and computers with Thunderbolt(TM) ports via Thunderbolt-to-PCIe(R) expansion systems. These Sonnet adapter cards make it easy for users to connect their computers via optical or copper cables to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the 10GbE standard.

Featuring the latest Intel(R) 10 Gigabit Ethernet controllers, these Sonnet adapter cards are tuned for maximum I/O operation and are perfect for high-performance computing where low latency, high bandwidth, and low CPU overhead are required. Both Presto 10GbE cards are optimized for maximum performance over Thunderbolt, making them ideal for use in one of Sonnet's Echo Express(TM) or xMac(TM) Thunderbolt-to-PCIe card expansion systems, with the combination enabling the user to add ultra-fast 10GbE network connections to any Mac(R) or Windows PC with a Thunderbolt port.

The Presto 10GbE SFP+ is a low-profile PCIe 2.0 x8 card designed for users who need to connect through optical network infrastructure. It is equipped with two SFP+ sockets, allowing users to select either short-range (up to 300 meters) or long-range (up to 10 kilometers) SFP+ transceivers (sold separately) and connect their computers to a switch or other 10GbE interface at long distances via LC optical cables (sold separately). Users may also select RJ45 copper SFP+ transceivers (sold separately) to connect their computers to a switch or other 10GbE interface via inexpensive CAT-6 or CAT-6A copper cabling at distances up to 55 or 100 meters, respectively, or Twinax direct-attach copper cables for connections up to 10 meters (sold separately).

The Presto 10GbE 10GBASE-T is a low-profile PCIe 3.0 x4 card designed for users who need to connect to network infrastructure via common copper cabling. It is equipped with two RJ45 ports, enabling users to connect their computers to a switch or other 10GbE interface via inexpensive CAT-6 or CAT-6A copper cabling at distances up to 55 or 100 meters, respectively.

"Modern video production facilities and many other businesses are driving the rapid adoption of 10GbE cabled networking to support specialized applications, such as HD video editing using high-performance shared storage systems. Our customers in these markets, particularly those with Macs, have asked for top-performing 10GbE cards at a more affordable price," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "Our new Presto 10GbE SFP+ and Presto 10GbE 10GBASE-T PCIe adapter cards offer all users a cost-effective way to achieve premium performance for optical or copper 10GbE connectivity to their computers, and especially provide our Mac customers with unprecedented price-to-performance value, as well."

The Presto 10GbE cards offer several advanced features including link aggregation (teaming) of its two 10GbE ports, which increases throughput beyond that of a single connection, and transparent failover between 10GbE ports, which keeps the computer connected in case a single cable is disconnected or one of the ports fails. For ease of use, the Sonnet adapter cards are configured through the OS X(R) Network control panel or Windows Device Manager.

The Presto 10GbE SFP+ (part number G10E-SFP-2XA-E2) is available now for $399 USD. Short-range 10GBASE-SR SFP+ transceivers (part number G10E-SFP-SR) and long-range 10BASE-LR SFP+ transceivers (part number G10E-SFP-LR) are available for $69 and $149 each, respectively. More information on the Presto 10GbE SFP+ is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/presto10gbesfp.html.

The Presto 10GbE 10GBASE-T (part number G10E-2X-E3) is also available now for $399 USD. More information on the Presto 10GbE 10GBASE-T is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/presto10gbaset.html.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM)-to-PCIe(R) card expansion systems; pro media readers; and storage, network, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For nearly 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

