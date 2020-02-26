Sonnet Announces Cost-Effective USB to 5 Gigabit Ethernet (5GbE) Adapter, Supports Faster Networking Speeds Over Existing Cabling

IRVINE, Calif. — Feb. 25, 2020

What's New:

Sonnet Technologies today announced the Solo5G™ USB 3 to 5 Gigabit Ethernet (5GbE) adapter, a new addition to Sonnet's comprehensive array of wired Ethernet network adapters. Featuring NBASE-T™ (multigigabit) Ethernet technology, the Solo5G adapter adds 5GbE and 2.5GbE network connectivity to a broad array of computers, enabling superfast data transfers over the existing Ethernet network cabling infrastructure found in most buildings today.

What It Does:

Measuring just 1.5 inches wide by 3.25 inches deep by 0.7 inches tall, the Solo5G is a compact, fanless 5 Gigabit Ethernet adapter for Mac®, Windows®, and Linux® computers. Equipped with an RJ45 port, the adapter supports 5GbE and 2.5GbE (aka 5GBASE-T and 2.5GBASE-T, respectively) connectivity via common Cat 5e (or better) copper cabling at distances of up to 100 meters. The adapter's USB port connects to a USB-A, USB-C, or Thunderbolt™ 3 port on the computer and is bus-powered for convenient, energy-efficient, and portable operation.

Why It's Important:

The demand for faster network speeds is at odds with the fact that Cat 5e and Cat 6 copper cables — representing close to 100% of the installed cable infrastructure in enterprises worldwide — were designed to carry data at only up to 1 gigabit per second. NBASE-T Ethernet was developed to boost the speed capability well beyond that limit. Sonnet's Solo5G takes advantage of that technology to offer users a simple and low-cost solution for adding faster network connectivity to computers equipped with USB ports, the most common interface available.

When used with a multigigabit Ethernet switch or 10 Gigabit Ethernet switch with NBASE-T support — including models from Buffalo, Cisco, Netgear, QNAP, TRENDnet, and others — the Sonnet adapter delivers performance gains — from 250% to 425% the speed of Gigabit Ethernet — without a wiring upgrade, saving organizations the expense of upgrading older infrastructure. When connecting to a multigigabit Ethernet compatible switch is not possible, the Solo5G also supports 1 Gb/s and 100 Mb/s link speeds.

How It's Unique:

Unlike other multigigabit adapters that include only one computer interface cable, Sonnet's Solo5G includes 0.5-meter USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables for connecting the adapter to the computer, saving users the expense of buying a second cable when needed. And, unlike other companies that require Mac users to open the Terminal application to enter commands to install drivers necessary to support the adapter with their system, Sonnet is the only company to have created a simple-to-use driver installer application that takes care of the process with ease.

When You Can Get It:

The Solo5G USB-C to 5 Gigabit Ethernet adapter (part number SOLO5G-USB3) is available now at the suggested retail price of $79.99.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For more than 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

Image Caption: Sonnet Solo5G™ USB-C to 5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter

