Sohonet To Launch ClearView Flex App for Apple TV

Sohonet, the global experts in connectivity, media services and network security for the media and entertainment industry, will launch the ClearView Flex App for Apple TV this October. The new technology will be previewed at the 2019 IBC Show in Amsterdam from Sept 13-17, on the Sohonet Boat.

ClearView Flex is a real-time remote collaboration solution capable of streaming to any device with only two frames of delay, designed specifically for the modern media workflow with the security that studios demand. The new app, available to ClearView Flex Pro customers, will add to the supported devices which already includes laptops (Mac and PC), phones and tablets (iOS and Android). The app will be available to download for free from the Apple TV app store, and its simple interface will require no training

“We’re responding to the changing needs of our customers,” says Sohonet CEO Chuck Parker. “The ClearView Flex App will offer our busy customers yet another secure option to join CVF sessions from a facility, in a cab, or working from their studio at home. Clear View Flex empowers them to work how and where they want, and the new Apple TV app delivers a high-quality and simple-to-use experience for the TV.”

To arrange for a demo at IBC, click here. For more information about the app or Sohonet, visit www.sohonet.com.