Soccer Fields Become Deadly Places to Score Goals in Two Olympusat Original Movies

Olympusat, Inc., the TV and media industry leader specializing in Spanish-language TV networks presents GranCine, a contemporary Spanish-language movie network offering a wide range of originally produced and recently released blockbusters from México, Latin America, and the U.S., 24 hours a day without commercial interruption.

This month, cartel business turns soccer fields into battlegrounds in two Olympusat Original Productions premiering on Gran Cine during the month of August.

In El Artista, Pancho Arce (José Chinchillas) is an athlete who is passionate about two things—weapons and soccer! So, when his brother El Pelon runs afoul of the local cartel, it’s up to Pancho to bail him out of trouble. Although Pancho is not necessarily proud of the “creative methods” he employs for dispatching his enemies, he is good at it and manages to attract the attention of the local cartel chief—who intends to recruit Pancho for his elite Los Anthrax hit squad. When he is not defeating rivals on the soccer field, Pancho is delivering defeat to rival cartel groups. Together with other members of Los Anthrax, Pancho wages war to support the power and status of the cartel boss he serves. El Artista is an Olympusat Original Production running approximately 90 minutes and is directed by Oscar D. López. Luis Fernando Peña, Juan Pablo Muro and Brenda Corro costar. Look for it to air on Gran Cine on August 04 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

For many kids who live in the slums of Tijuana, there aren’t too many options to pursue other than soccer and crime. For a talented young man named Diego (Juan Pablo Muro), the choice is obvious. He dreams of becoming a soccer star so he can make a better life for himself. But in La Ultima Jugada, achieving your career goals comes at a high price when Don Agustín, the local cartel boss, demands that players accept large sums of money in return for throwing the championship match so he can collect on big bets he’s made. Will Diego and his teammates throw the game and earn a huge payday or risk Don Agustín’s wrath—and their lives—by sticking to their values and winning? La Ultima Jugada runs 84 minutes, is an Olympusat Original Production and is directed by Oscar D. López. René Moreno, Fabian Lopez, Lalo Fre and Pepe Prado costar. Look for it to air on Gran Cine on August 07 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Liberty, RCN, Fios by Verizon and VEMOX™.

For more information, please visit: Gran Cine.com and Vemox.com

