NAB Sales and Management Television Exchange Rebrands, Expands Focus for 2020 Event

The newly-named NAB Sales and Management Television Exchange (SMTE), formerly the Small Market Television Exchange, will expand its attendee base and provide enhanced programming for station staff serving in a variety of functions, from sales and management to news operations. This year’s event will be held September 24 – 25, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Now open to stations in small and mid-size markets (DMAs 50+), SMTE offers attendees the tools and knowledge to overcome obstacles and break through the barriers confronting their businesses and careers, thus reflecting the event's 2020 theme “Break Through.” New this year, NAB is developing a special program within SMTE dedicated specifically to news personnel.

“SMTE has grown and shifted throughout the last 30 years to reflect significant changes in the television business,” said NAB Senior Vice President of Television and Radio April Carty-Sipp. “We continue to reshape the program to provide media professionals with the best opportunities to discover their potential, network with colleagues, learn new business trends and explore new technologies, all in one place.”

The Small Market Television Exchange began as a small gathering in 1987 and became a successful event attracting 400+ attendees.

A full agenda for this year’s event is forthcoming and will be available at nab.org/smte.