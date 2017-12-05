SMPTE's 'Magic and Miracles' Book Is Available at a Special Pre-Order Price

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Dec. 5, 2017 — SMPTE®, the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology and whose membership spans the globe, today announced that "Magic and Miracles: 100 Years of Moving Image Science and Technology" will ship in January. Documenting a century of innovation fueled by SMPTE's standards work, the richly illustrated hardcover book features more than 350 pages of historical photographs, movie stills, insider stories, and milestone events.



"'Magic and Miracles' is a must-have for any friend of SMPTE and any dedicated enthusiast of the moving image," said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. "I think that James Cameron explained it best in his acceptance speech last year when he received his SMPTE Honorary Membership. He thanked the Society for its work over the past 100 years and added, 'It's only when you stop and look back over a century that you see how far we've come. It's dazzling. It's astounding. It's magic.' He was right! It has been a magical journey, and we have captured it all with this beautiful new book."



Using essays contributed by SMPTE Members, descriptions of landmark events, insights into the Society's standards development work, and archival material that documents the course of moving-image technology evolution, "Magic and Miracles" commemorates the work of the Society and its members in the development of motion-picture, television, and digital media technology.



"In 'Magic and Miracles' we tell the story of SMPTE and its contributions to motion pictures, television, and digital media — from the advent of 'talkies' in the 1920s to the networked media infrastructures of today," said Philip J. Cianci, who served as editorial director for the book. "The book is a perfect holiday gift, whether for an industry executive, engineer, researcher, or student."



The 9-inch by 11-inch full-color hardcover book is available for pre-order now at magic-and-miracles.org. "Magic and Miracles" is specially priced for pre-print orders at $59.94 for SMPTE Members and $75 for nonmembers. Orders will be shipped in late January.



Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.



About Philip J. Cianci

Philip J. Cianci's involvement in high definition television (HDTV) began at Philips Research in 1984 and continued at ESPN during the construction and commissioning of the all-HD digital center. From 2005-2007, he was the editor of the "Transition to Digital" Broadcast Engineering magazine e-newsletter. Cianci authored two Focal Press published books and in 2012, McFarland published "High Definition Television — The Creation, Development and Implementation of HDTV Technology," which documents the global deployment of HDTV. He is assisting the Smithsonian Institution in developing an HDTV archive. Living a dual existence in the parallel universes of creativity and technology, Cianci is forging a body of work exemplifying the intelligent fusion of technology and art at his Frog Hill Creative Sanctuary. His recent work was inspired by his participation in the development and deployment of HDTV. For additional information, visit www.philipcianci.com and www.HDTVarchiveproject.com.



About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®)

For more than a century, the people of SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. As it enters its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.



SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.



