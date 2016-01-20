SMPTE(R) UK Section to Hold Seminar on Migration of Real-Time Media Transport From SDI to IP

LONDON -- 20 January 2016 -- The United Kingdom (UK) Section of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that it will host a day long seminar titled "Real-Time Media Transport -- From SDI to Hybrid to Full IP" on 11 Feb. in London. In addition to examining technologies underpinning real-time media transport and exploring routes to a flexible format-agnostic facility using open standards, the seminar will feature presentations by UK media industry experts and international guest speaker Thomas Edwards, vice president of engineering and development at FOX Networks Engineering and Operations on the issues, standards, and architectures associated with the transition to internet protocol (IP).

The seminar will feature presentations exploring current and emerging techniques and standards for real-time IP-based media delivery. Speakers will discuss the details of Video Services Forum (VSF) technical recommendations; network requirements for full IP facilities; future architectures for IP-based operations with support for ultra-high-definition (UHD) content with high dynamic range (HDR), wide colour gamut (WCG), and high frame rate (HFR); as well as immersive (object-based) audio. Throughout the day, breaks with ample refreshments will provide attendees the opportunity for informal discussion. The day will conclude by reinforcing concrete steps that media companies can adopt to make a successful transition from serial digital interface (SDI) to IP.

In addition to Edwards, speakers will include Nigel Seth-Smith of Semtech, Gerard Philips of Snell Advanced Media (SAM), John Ellerton of BT Media and Broadcast, Mark Yonge of the Audio Engineering Society (AES), and Paul Gardiner of Sony Broadcast & Professional Research Laboratory (BPRL), as well as SMPTE UK Section Chair Chris Johns, also of Sky, and Peter Weitzel, SMPTE international membership director and secretary/treasurer for the SMPTE UK Section.

The seminar will begin at 9:30 a.m. at EEF at Broadway House, Tothill Street, Westminster, London. The seminar is £85 including VAT for SMPTE Members; £165 including VAT for members of Digital Production Partnership (DPP), The Digital TV Group (DTG), International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers (IABM), UK Screen Association, and AES; and £210 including VAT for non-members. Lunch and refreshments are included. Registration is now open at www.smpte.org/uk/2016seminar; space is limited.

Further information about the SMPTE UK Section is available at www.smpte.org/uk. Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.

# # #

About the SMPTE(R) United Kingdom (UK) Section

Re-established in 2012, the SMPTE(R) United Kingdom (UK) Section has seen a high degree of interest and support from individuals and companies throughout creative, manufacturing, broadcasting, and service organizations. The Section holds regular meetings across the UK and each month in London, providing ample refreshments, time to network, and opportunities to explore a wide range of topics with industry experts. The Section also holds an annual one-day seminar. The popularity of the Section led to the creation of the SMPTE UK Region this year, which provides the Section with formal representation on the SMPTE Board of Governors.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

Winner of an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)) is a global leader in the advancement of the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem. A professional membership association that is internationally recognised and accredited, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. For a century, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

More than 6,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections worldwide, sustain the Society. Through the Society's partnership with HPA(R), this membership is complemented by the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide the expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television programs, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-UK_Section-Chair-Chris-Johns.jpg

Photo Caption: SMPTE UK Section Chair, Chris Johns, speaks in Hollywood, CA, at the SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE Fellow-EdwardsThomas_FOX-Network-Engineering-and-Operations.jpg

Photo Caption: Thomas Edwards, SMPTE Fellow and Vice President Network Engineering and Operations at FOX

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE_JohnHudson_RichardWelsh_NigelSeth-Smith.jpg

Photo Caption: John Hudson and Richard Welsh with Nigel Seth-Smith at the SMPTE 2015 Honors & Awards Ceremony in Hollywood, CA

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.