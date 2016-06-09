SMPTE Toronto Section Will Dedicate Boot Camp VII, 'Pixels & Packets,' to Exploring UHD, HDR, and Live IP

TORONTO -- June 9, 2016 -- The Toronto Section of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, will host Boot Camp VII -- "Pixels & Packets: Exploring UHD, HDR, and Live IP" -- June 21-22 at the George Vari Engineering and Computing Centre at Ryerson University, Toronto. Presented as one of the Section's popular biennial technical seminars, this event will explore ultra-high-definition (UHD), high-dynamic-range (HDR), and live internet protocol (IP) technologies.

"We have designed our newest boot camp to address the rapid and wide-ranging changes taking place in pixels and packets delivery," said Tony Meerakker, chair of the SMPTE Toronto Section. "Through two days of sessions led by industry experts and accomplished professionals, we'll help engineers get a better handle on new technologies, formats, and standards and how they can be leveraged to improve the efficiency of current and future content creation and delivery workflows."

Boot Camp VII will feature top-tier keynote speakers, theater-style seating, a comfortable and intimate industry trade show, and technology demonstrations. Presentations at the SMPTE Toronto Section's Boot Camp VII will focus on topics including:

* Image acquisition

* UHD: bigger, better, faster pixels

* Color and dynamic range management

* Standards for UHD and IP

* IP technologies for live production

* Postproduction workflows

* Dealing with standard definition (SD) and high definition (HD) in a UHD world

Further details about the SMPTE Toronto Section Boot Camp VII are available at www.smpte.org/bootcamp2016. More information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.

About the SMPTE(R) Toronto Section

The Toronto Section of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)) was founded in 1963. Today, it encompasses more than 400 SMPTE Members in the Greater Toronto area with a common interest in motion-imaging technology. The Toronto Section is part of the SMPTE Canadian Region. The Section offers free meetings on a monthly basis that are open to SMPTE Members and non-members alike, in the Toronto area. Information about meetings is posted on the Section website at www.smpte.org/toronto.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

Winner of an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)) is a global leader in advancing the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem. A professional membership association that is internationally recognized and accredited, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. For a century, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

Nearly 7,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections worldwide, sustain the Society. Through the Society's partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA(R)), this membership is complemented by the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide the expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television programs, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

