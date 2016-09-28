SMPTE Time Code Summits to Define Requirements for Next Generation of Critical Industry Standard

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Sept. 27, 2016 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the organization whose standards work has supported a century of technological advances in entertainment technology, today announced that it will host a series of Time Code Summits to gather user community feedback that will contribute to the creation of a new "Time Label" standard. As the next-generation standard to SMPTE Time Code", widely viewed as one of the most important standards in the audio/video industry, the new Time Label standard will address the continuing, new, and emerging requirements of handling media across the cinema, broadcast, theatrical, music recording, concert, live entertainment, and theme park markets.

Innovative media techniques such as higher-frame-rate (HFR) video and media over internet protocol (IP) are testing the limits of the original SMPTE Time Code standard, first introduced in 1974. The time has come to revise the standard to keep pace with new technologies and workflows. With a better understanding of how today's professionals are using Time Code on a daily basis, SMPTE will be positioned to enable an efficient move into Time Labels.

"If your job depends on Time Code, then you have something to gain by attending one of our Time Code Summits," said Howard Lukk, director of engineering and standards, SMPTE. "These meetings mark a significant step toward building a new version of what is arguably one of the most widely used SMPTE standards. They will play an essential role in ensuring that we receive the feedback from a broad range of users to create an improved standard that will stand the test of time. We encourage the user community to take advantage of this unique opportunity to contribute to the standards-creation process."

The first Time Code Summit will be held on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Linwood Dunn Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. The second Summit will take place on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at BT Tower in London. A third Summit is planned for New York in November, with more locations in consideration. The Summits are hosted by Lukk with support from the local SMPTE Sections.

At each SMPTE Time Code Summit, the Society will provide an overview of what is possible today with current standards, conduct an electronic poll that will collect answers from users to a series of questions about their requirements, and then hold a free-form discussion about any further requirements or considerations. The results of each Summit will be assembled and integrated into a report delivered to the SMPTE Working Group on Time Labeling and Synchronization (WG 32NF80). An aggregate report is also planned for the industry at large.

Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org. Registration and further details about the SMPTE Time Code Summits are available at www.smpte.org/timecode.

For the past 100 years, the people of the Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers (SMPTE, pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, the Society has earned an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. The Society has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force.

SMPTE's global membership today includes 7,000 members, who are motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students.

