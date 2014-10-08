SMPTE to Put Spotlight on Student Filmmakers During Inaugural Student Film Showcase at SMPTE 2014

Event Highlights Students' Technical and Creative Contributions in Motion-Imaging Field

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Oct. 8, 2014 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that the SMPTE 2014 Student Film Showcase. Supported by Netflix and Sundog Media Toolkit, the showcase will take place on Oct. 21 immediately following the Opening Night Reception for the SMPTE 2014 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2014) at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, California.

"As one of the Society's three pillars, education stands out as our opportunity not only to provide continued learning and training for professionals in the industry, but also to support and nurture the student talent that will shape the future of what we do," said Richard Welsh, SMPTE Governor for the Europe, Middle East, Africa, Central, and South America Region, and CEO of Sundog Media Toolkit. "Each year we look forward to honoring outstanding students who show great interest and promise in our field. The Student Film Showcase is very important in encouraging strong student participation in SMPTE activities and in recognizing the work of the next generation of engineers and creatives who will take our industry forward."

Hosted by SMPTE Standards Director Howard Lukk, film director at Pannon Entertainment, the Student Film Showcase will be open to all who attend SMPTE 2014. Each participating student will present a film up to 10 minutes long, and each film will focus on a technology theme. Because films being featured in the showcase are being processed using Sundog Media Toolkit's cloud software, students will be able to screen their films in the SMPTE-DCP (Digital Cinema Package) format, which provides a stable and future-proof format for digital cinema playback.

For the second year running, SMPTE will also be hosting the Student Video Project during the week's activities. Under the direction of John Maizels, SMPTE Governor for the Asia/Australia Region, students will be covering the events of SMPTE 2014 through video and interviews.

"We are delighted by the enthusiasm of the young people who will be involved in the Student Video Project at SMPTE 2014," said Maizels. "The conference and exhibition will provide rich material for short productions, and I very much look forward to mentoring students on best techniques for such projects."

Further details about the event are available at www.smpte2014.org. Additional information about SMPTE and its work is available at www.smpte.org.

