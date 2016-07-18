SMPTE Opens Registration for Society's Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition

LOS ANGELES and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- July 12, 2016 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, has opened registration for the SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2016), scheduled for Oct. 25-27 in Hollywood, California, starting off with the daylong SMPTE 2016 Symposium on Oct. 24. Early bird rates are available now through Aug. 20.

While SMPTE's Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition is already well-established as the world's premier forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology, SMPTE 2016 will also celebrate the Society's 100th anniversary. Taking place at the Loews Hollywood Hotel, the event will fill two exhibit halls, multiple session rooms, and feature a C. Francis Jenkins Museum, a beer garden, and a series of special events culminating with the SMPTE Centennial Gala, hosted in the Ray Dolby Ballroom on Oct. 28.

"Every step along the media chain is evolving at a rapid pace, and SMPTE's centennial year is an ideal time to explore the path we've taken so far, as well as the new and emerging technologies that will drive us forward," said SMPTE Education Vice President Pat Griffis. "With a growing slate of world-renowned technology thought-leaders presenting, SMPTE 2016 offers attendees unparalleled opportunities for professional development, relationship building, and 'mind sharing.' At the same time, a fabulous array of centennial-focused special events promises to add a new level of excitement and energy to the overall event."

SMPTE 2016 conference sessions will address topics including ultra high definition TV (UHDTV), high-frame-rate (HFR) imaging, and wide color gamut (WCG); color management; file workflows and formats; broadcast and IT-based networked media infrastructure; cloud media architectures; new distribution modalities; security; display technologies; audio; new cinema technologies and formats; image processing; asset management and storage; virtual reality (VR); compression; and diversity in the media workforce.

The customary conference and exhibition schedule has been optimized to include the usual wealth of technical sessions and networking opportunities, as well as an array of special events celebrating SMPTE's centennial anniversary.

Monday, Oct. 24

* The SMPTE 2016 Symposium is titled "Preserving Stories for the Future: A Technology Perspective." Andrea Kalas, president of the Association of Moving Image Archivists (AMIA), is the program committee chair for the daylong event, which will offer a look back at the technologies that have supported content creation and storytelling and then move into an exploration of current technology innovations and their potential impact on storytelling as well as the preservation of those stories. The Symposium is included with select conference packages or as an add-on or stand-alone registration.

* SMPTE and Hollywood Professional Association (HPA(R)) Women In Post present the Women in Technology Luncheon, which provides guests the opportunity to discuss ways to increase diversity in the technology workplace. Tickets are available for purchase as an add-on with conference registration or as a ticket-only purchase.

* The SMPTE Honors & Awards Ceremony will welcome registered guests on the red carpet and treat them to a poolside reception following this annual event honoring industry leaders. Tickets are available for purchase as an add-on with conference registration or as a ticket-only purchase.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

* Day One of SMPTE 2016 technical conference sessions will feature the opening keynote.

* The Fellows Luncheon, open exclusively to SMPTE Fellows and Life Fellows, will honor the industry leaders newly elevated to Fellow status. SMPTE Fellows, who wish to attend, should select tickets with their conference registration.

* The SMPTE Annual General Membership Meeting is open to all conference attendees, and no ticket is required.

* The Welcome Reception in the Ray Dolby Ballroom Exhibit Hall is open to all attendees, and no ticket is required.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

* Day Two of SMPTE 2016 technical conference sessions are scheduled to extend from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

* An Oktoberfest-themed reception in the Annex Exhibit Hall is open to all conference attendees, and no ticket is required.

* The SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival will highlight the creative use of technology to support the art and craft of storytelling. Screenings will showcase outstanding short films submitted by students from around the world. Tickets are available as an add-on with conference registration or as a ticket-only purchase. Tickets are free for students, and a donation to the SMPTE Education Fund is suggested for other attendees.

Thursday, Oct. 27

* Day Three of SMPTE 2016 technical conference sessions are scheduled to extend from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

* The fifth annual SMPTE Jam will feature a diverse group of SMPTE members playing popular hits. Additional details on this year's event are forthcoming.

Friday, Oct. 28

The SMPTE Centennial Gala will take place in the evening, hosted in the Ray Dolby Ballroom. As a courtesy, conference attendees may purchase individual tickets an add-on to conference registration. Upgraded ticket packages and full-table purchases for the Centennial Gala will also be available separately.

Tickets for many SMPTE 2016 events are limited, and early registration is encouraged. Early-bird registration pricing is available now through Aug. 20. Attendees also can save by taking advantage of the SMPTE group room rate at the Loews Hollywood Hotel, where a limited block of reduced-rate rooms will be available through Sept. 21, or while rooms are available.

In addition to registration, prospective exhibitors may still secure prime exhibit space now, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Further information about SMPTE 2016 and the 2016 Symposium is available at www.smpte2016.org. Additional information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.

# # #

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

Winner of an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)) is a global leader in advancing the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem. A professional membership association that is internationally recognized and accredited, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. For a century, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

Nearly 7,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections worldwide, sustain the Society. Through the Society's partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA(R)), this membership is complemented by the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide the expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television programs, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-2015-Attendees.jpg

Photo Caption: SMPTE 2015 Technical Conference attendees engrossed in a session.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-George-Lucas-Honorary.jpg

Photo Caption: George Lucas receives Honorary Membership at the SMPTE 2014 Honors & Awards Cermony.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-Lange-DeFilippis-Seidel-Griffis-Chapman.jpg

Photo Caption: Barbara Lange, Jim DiFilippis, Robert Seidel, Pat Griffis, and Paul Chapman at SMPTE 2015

Credit for all photos: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging, Courtesy of SMPTE

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@smpteconnect Opens Registration for Society's Annual Technical Conference %26 Exhibition - http://goo.gl/F5H622