SMPTE Nomination of Andy Maltz as ISO/TC 36 Chair for 2018-2020 Receives Final Approval

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Jan. 24, 2017 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the organization whose standards work has supported a century of technological advances in entertainment technology, today announced final approval of its nomination of Andy Maltz as 2018-2020 chair of ISO/TC 36, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) group dedicated to cinematography. Maltz, who is managing director of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Science and Technology Council, will serve as chair-elect in 2017 as SMPTE Member Julian Pinn, the current chair, serves out his term after nine years in the role.

"I am honored to have been nominated by SMPTE for this role," said Maltz. "It is an exciting time in the development of cinema standards, and I look forward to continuing the excellent work done by Julian and the ISO/TC group as a whole."

Maltz is responsible for developing and implementing the Academy's Science and Technology Council's operational plan, for administering the Council's day-to-day operations, for allocating individual contributions to selected Council initiatives, and for representing the Academy on science and technology issues at industry, government, and academic forums. Maltz co-authored "The Digital Dilemma" and "The Digital Dilemma 2," the Academy's landmark reports on long-term preservation of digital motion pictures. He is the project director for the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES), an industry-developed platform for color management, digital image interchange, and long-term archiving.

Maltz was previously CEO of Avica Technology Corp., where he led the first worldwide commercial deployment of digital cinema servers, drove the development of key technologies for digital cinema, and was heavily involved with the digital releases of many major motion pictures in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. He has also served on the U.S. National Archives Public Advisory Committee for Electronic Records Archives for eight years, is an associate member of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC), and is a SMPTE Fellow, serving on several technology committees and the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal Board of Editors.

SMPTE made the nomination in its role as ISO/TC 36 Secretariat, appointed by and acting on behalf of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). The Society's nomination of Maltz was supported unanimously by the Technical Advisory Group (U.S. TAG) for TC 36 and then approved and forwarded by ANSI to the ISO Technical Management Board (TMB) for final approval, which was granted.

ISO/TC 36 is responsible for the standardization of definitions, dimensions, methods of measurement, and test and performance characteristics relating to materials and apparatuses used in silent and sound motion-picture photography; in sound recording and reproduction related thereto; in the installation and characteristics of projection and sound reproduction equipment; in laboratory work; and in standards relating to sound and picture films used in television.

In addition to serving as ISO/TC 36 Secretariat, SMPTE is the organizer of the U.S. TAG National Mirror Committee for ISO/TC 36. Howard Lukk, director of engineering and standards at SMPTE, stepped into the role of secretary and TAG organizer in October 2016.

"We are thrilled to have Andy take on this very important role," said Lukk. "His extensive experience in the cinema industry and his dedication to the standards process will be valuable assets as we move forward into the future of global international cinema standards."

Hosted by Fraunhofer, the next ISO/TC 36 meeting will take place in Erlangen, Germany, in August 2017.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers (SMPTE, pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, the Society has received an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code(TM) and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars(TM) are just two examples of the Society's notable work. As it enters its second century, the Society is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.

SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to the Society's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

