SMPTE News at IBC2017

Registration is open for the SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2017), which will take place Oct. 24-26 in Hollywood, California. The event kicks off with the daylong SMPTE 2017 Symposium, "Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in Digital Media Creation: The Promise, The Reality, and The (Scary?) Future," on Oct. 23. During SMPTE 2017 itself, experts from around the globe will present 69 technical papers, plus a conference keynote. This year the event will culminate with the SMPTE Annual Awards Gala hosted in the Loews Hollywood Hotel's Hollywood Ballroom on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 26. Further details on presentations and speakers are available at www.smpte2017.org.



IBC2017 Preview

Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®)

Partnership Village, Stand 8.F51



SMPTE Publications and Resources at IBC2017



Visitors to the SMPTE stand will have the chance to view and order "The Honor Roll and Honorary Members of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers," a limited-edition book that showcases the past century's industry leaders and innovators. The Society also will be accepting pre-orders for "Magic & Miracles: 100 Years of Moving Image Science & Technology," a richly illustrated and meticulously crafted history of the Society and its groundbreaking work over the past century. SMPTE is offering new lower-cost international shipping options on these and all other products ordered from its online store at www.smpte.org/store.



Throughout IBC2017, SMPTE staff will be available on its stand within theIBC Partnership Village to discuss current trends and answer questions about SMPTE activities, resources, and publications, including the latest "SMPTE Standards Quarterly Report," which details the outcome of the June 2017 SMPTE Standards Committee meeting. The report summarizes the current progress of SMPTE committees that are working to create, approve, revise, and remove standards for the industry and is available at www.smpte.org/standards/meeting-reports.



As always, the Society will feature the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, which earned a Distinction Award from the New York Metro, Philadelphia Metro, Atlanta, and Rochester Chapters of the Society for Technical Communication (STC) and then continued on to earn a Merit Award in the STC International Summit Awards (STC ISA) competition. Copies of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, including the September 2017 "Progress Report" issue, will be available on the stand.



Readers may access Journal content from 1916 to the present through the SMPTE digital library, which provides one-stop access to SMPTE resources that keep professionals informed of the latest technology and industry research. The SMPTE digital library has been fully incorporated into theIEEE Xplore® Digital Library, one of the industry's most popular sources for technical publications. A complete listing of SMPTE publications is available at www.smpte.org/digital-library.





Membership Services



SMPTE Director of Membership, Roberta Gorman, and Society leadership will be on hand at IBC2017 to discuss membership benefits and the Society's role in global standards and interoperability. Prospective members will be able to join, and existing members may renew their memberships on-site. Through the Student Membership Challenge (SMC), a SMPTE fund that pays for a student's first year of membership, students can join for free. Further information on student programs is available at www.smpte.org/students.





SMPTE at IBC2017



Approximately 130 SMPTE Sustaining Members will exhibit at IBC2017, and the Society itself is among the six leading international associations that serve as the partners behind IBC, representing both exhibitors and visitors. In its role as an IBC partner, SMPTE provides insight that assists to ensure the annual convention is relevant, comprehensive, and timely. SMPTE also provides support that is instrumental to IBC's continued leadership as an international forum for content creation, management, and delivery, and contributes to the IBC365 online community platform, which provides business knowledge for the global media, entertainment, and technology industry. IBC365 may be accessed at http://www.ibc.org.



IP Showcase (Room E.106 at the RAI)

SMPTE has joined with the Audio Engineering Society (AES), Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), IABM, Media Networking Alliance (MNA), and Video Services Forum (VSF) to support the IP Showcase at the IBC2017 Show. Dedicated to educating visitors and highlighting the business and creative benefits of IP, the exhibition will provide a unified, industry-wide view of the latest advances in IP technology and how it can add maximum value to the broadcast industry and the individuals and companies that drive it. Visitors to the IP Showcase will see engineering progress along with real-world examples of IP applications from leading networks and program producers. The exhibition also will assist broadcast/IT engineers, CEOs, producers, and others in determining how they can leverage the benefits of the draft SMPTE ST-2110 specifications.



SMPTE Conference Session -- SMPTE ST 2110: Professional Media Over Managed IP Networks

Scheduled for the Forum on Monday, Sept. 18, at 14:00, as part of the Advances in Technology stream, the SMPTE session will provide an overview of the proposed SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards and describe how the tools included in it can be used within an infrastructure of networked specifications to achieve agile and flexible solutions for professional media live production. Session Chair Thomas Edwards, vice president of engineering and development at FOX Networks, will be joined in the discussion by SMPTE President Matthew Goldman of Ericsson; SMPTE Fellow John Mailhot, systems architect for IP convergence at Imagine Communications; Howard Lukk, Director of Engineering and Standards at SMPTE; and Willem Vermost, Network IP Media Technology Architect.



EDCF Global Update

SMPTE Members Brian Claypool of Christie, Mats Erixon of Community Hub Foundation, Toby Glover of Deluxe Technicolor Digital Cinema, Andy Maltz of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), Radoslav Markov of Audio Video Orpheus, Richard Phillips of Arts Alliance Media, and Julian Pinn will speak at the EDCF Global Update, an annual IBC Show occurrence. Along with other leaders in the cinema technology field, these SMPTE Members will provide delegates with current information on the latest business and technical advances in global cinema across the value chain -- from manufacturing through postproduction, mastering, distribution, exhibition, and archiving. A networking and drinks reception will follow the presentations.



Sessions Featuring SMPTE Members

More than 70 SMPTE Members will participate in more than 20 different IBC2017 conference sessions, across the streams. Bill Baggelaar of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Jimmy Fusil of Netflix, and Richard Wilding of Molinare TV & Film Ltd. will be speakers for the session "UHD from Lens to Screen: Who's Calling the Shots?"



Julian Pinn of Julian Pinn Ltd. will chair "Visualizing the Science of High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG)," a session featuring SMPTE Fellow Dave Schnuelle of Dolby Laboratories and SMPTE Member Dominic Glynn of Pixar. "Efficient and Profitable Operations from the IT/IP Revolution" will include SMPTE Fellow Stan Moote of the IABM as chair, along with speakers Mike Cronk of the AIMS Alliance for IP Media Solutions, Steve Fish of Turner Broadcasting, and Tom Griffiths of itv. These are just of few of the many sessions featuring the expertise and experience of SMPTE Members.





Company Quote:

"SMPTE has been making tremendous strides in standards work related to new modes of content processing and distribution, while also providing valuable educational programs that assist all members of the industry to keep on top of the latest tools, techniques, and technologies. We look forward to showcasing a year of significant SMPTE progress at IBC2017."

-- Barbara H. Lange, Executive Director of SMPTE



Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE_Barbara-Lange-Headshot.jpg





Company Overview



About SMPTE®

For more than a century, the people of SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. As it enters its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.



SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.



