2017 NAB Show New York Preview

Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®)

Booth N872



SMPTE News at 2017 NAB Show New York



Registration is currently open for the SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2017), which will take place Oct. 24-26 in Hollywood, California. The event kicks off with the daylong SMPTE 2017 Symposium, "Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in Digital Media Creation: The Promise, The Reality, and The (Scary?) Future," on Oct. 23. During SMPTE 2017 itself, experts from around the globe will present 69 technical papers, plus a conference keynote. This year the event will culminate with the SMPTE Annual Awards Gala, hosted in the Loews Hollywood Hotel's Hollywood Ballroom on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 26. Further details on presentations and speakers are available at www.smpte2017.org.



SMPTE has also recently approved the first standards within SMPTE ST 2110, Professional Media Over Managed IP Networks, a new standards suite that specifies the carriage, synchronization, and description of separate elementary essence streams over professional internet protocol (IP) networks in real time for the purposes of live production, playout, and other professional media applications. Society representatives will be on hand to answer questions about the new standards throughout the show.



SMPTE Publications and Resources at 2017 NAB Show New York



Visitors to the SMPTE booth will have the opportunity to view and order "The Honor Roll and Honorary Members of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers," a limited-edition book that showcases the past century's industry leaders and innovators. The Society also will be accepting pre-orders for "Magic & Miracles: 100 Years of Moving Image Science & Technology," a richly illustrated and meticulously crafted history of the Society and its groundbreaking work over the past century. SMPTE is offering new lower-cost international shipping options on these and all other products ordered from its online store at www.smpte.org/store.



Throughout 2017 NAB Show New York, SMPTE staff will be available in the Society's booth to discuss current trends and answer questions about SMPTE activities, resources, and publications, including the latest "SMPTE Standards Quarterly Report," which details the outcome of the June 2017 SMPTE Standards Committee meeting. The report summarizes the current progress of SMPTE committees that are working to create, approve, revise, and remove standards for the industry and is available at www.smpte.org/standards/meeting-reports.



As always, the Society will feature the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, which earned a Distinction Award from the New York Metro, Philadelphia Metro, Atlanta, and Rochester Chapters of the Society for Technical Communication (STC) and then continued on to earn a Merit Award in the STC International Summit Awards (STC ISA) competition. Copies of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, including the September 2017 "Progress Report" issue, will be available on the stand.



Readers may access Journal content from 1916 to the present through the SMPTE digital library, which provides one-stop access to SMPTE resources that keep professionals informed of the latest technology and industry research. The SMPTE digital library has been fully incorporated into the IEEE Xplore® Digital Library, one of the industry's most popular sources for technical publications. A complete listing of SMPTE publications is available at www.smpte.org/digital-library.



Membership Services



SMPTE Director of Membership Roberta Gorman and New York Section leadership will be on hand at 2017 NAB Show New York to discuss membership benefits and the Society's role in global standards and interoperability. Prospective members will be able to join, and existing members may renew their memberships on-site. Through the Student Membership Challenge (SMC), a SMPTE fund that pays for a student's first year of membership, students can join for free. Further information on student programs is available at www.smpte.org/students.



SMPTE Session at 2017 NAB Show New York



On Wednesday, Oct. 18, SMPTE President Matthew Goldman, senior vice president of technology, TV and media solutions at Ericsson, will lead a SMPTE session titled "The Professional Media over IP Story: What Does the Future Look Like?" Highlighting the benefits of migrating to an all-IP facility, Goldman will discuss the latest industry standardization efforts, including the recently published SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards. Find more information and add the session to your personal show schedule here.



About SMPTE®

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®, pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. As it enters its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.



SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



"2017 NAB Show New York comes at an exciting time for the Society, as we have recently approved the first standards in the SMPTE ST 2110 suite that will enable the broadcast industry's migration to IP. During the show, we'll highlight our work on ST 2110 and other critical standards that bring broadcasters essential interoperability. We look forward to sharing our insights into the future of video over IP and other exciting trends that are transforming the media and entertainment industries."

— Barbara H. Lange, Executive Director of SMPTE



