SMPTE New England Section Offers Free Boot Camp on Working With New Video Formats and Delivery Mechanisms

BOSTON -- May 11, 2016 -- The New England Section of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, will offer a free day-long "New Technologies Boot Camp" dedicated to fostering a better understanding of working with high resolution (UHD, 4K, and beyond), high-dynamic-range (HDR) imaging, and higher frame rates (HFR); maintaining resolution independence on screens of every size; and leveraging internet protocol (IP) and ATSC 3.0 for more efficient movement of this media content. The boot camp will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 19 in the Terrace Room of the Holiday Inn in Dedham, Massachusetts.

"These are exciting times for those of us working on the technical side of broadcasting, and the array of new formats and standards we're facing can be a bit overwhelming," said Martin P. Feldman, chair of SMPTE New England Section. "No one wants -- or can afford -- to be left behind. That's why we're gathering some of the industry's foremost experts for a free boot camp designed to bring engineers up to speed on new technologies that enable more efficient creation and delivery of a better broadcast product."

Boot camp presentations will include:

* "High-Dynamic-Range and Wide Color Gamut in Production and Distribution" by Hugo Gaggioni, chief technical officer at Sony Electronics;

* "4K/UHD/HFR/HDR -- HEVC H.265 -- ATSC 3.0" by Karl Kuhn of Tektronix;

* "Where Is 4K (UHD) Product Used Today -- 4K Versus HFR -- 4K and HFR Challenges" by Bruce Lane of Grass Valley;

* "Using MESH Networks" by Al Kornak of JVC Kenwood Corporation;

* "IP in Infrastructure-Building (Replacing HD-SDI Systems and Accommodating UHD)" by Paul Briscoe of Evertz Microsystems;

* "Scripted Versus Live Production Requirements" by Michael Bergeron of Panasonic;

* "The Transition from SDI to IP, Including IP Infrastructure and Monitoring" by John Shike of SAM (formerly Snell);

* "8K, High-Dynamic-Range, OLED, Flexible Displays" by consultant Peter Putman; and

* "HDR: The Great, the Okay, and the WTF" by Mark Schubin, engineer-in-charge at the Metropolitan Opera, Sesame Street, and Great Performances (PBS).

The program will conclude with a panel discussion by the program's presenters.

As with nearly all programs offered by the SMPTE New England Section, there is no charge to attend this event, no RSVP is required, and SMPTE Members as well as nonmembers are welcome, particularly students. Integrated Solutions Group, a division of The Camera Company Inc., is graciously hosting the boot camp during its 26th Annual Pro Video & Lighting Show at the Dedham Holiday Inn. The hotel is located at 55 Ariadne Road, just off I-95, exit 15A.

Further details about the SMPTE New England Section are available at http://www.smpte-ne.org. More information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.

About the SMPTE(R) New England Section

The New England Section of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)) was originally founded in 1959 as the Boston Section. Today, it encompasses more than 150 people in greater New England, with a common interest in motion-imaging technology. The New England Section is part of the SMPTE Eastern Region. The Section offers free meetings on a monthly basis that all open to SMPTE members and nonmembers alike, in the Boston area. Information about meetings is posted on the Section website at www.smpte-ne.org.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

Winner of an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)) is a global leader in advancing the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem. A professional membership association that is internationally recognized and accredited, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. For a century, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

Nearly 7,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections worldwide, sustain the Society. Through the Society's partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA(R)), this membership is complemented by the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide the expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television programs, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

