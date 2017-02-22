SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal Earns Regional STC Honors, Advances to International Competition

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Feb. 21, 2017 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the organization whose standards work has supported a century of technological advances in entertainment technology, today announced that its SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal has earned a Distinction Award from the New York Metro, Philadelphia Metro, Atlanta, and Rochester Chapters of the Society for Technical Communication (STC). By receiving this honor in the STC regional competition, in which entries are judged on technical content, achievement of purpose, and technical execution, the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal advances to the STC International Summit Awards (ISA) competition.



The SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal provides insight into the technical world of motion-imaging science. Published nine times annually, the Journal is a membership benefit for SMPTE professional, executive, and student members and to nonmembers via print or digital subscription. Each issue covers a specific topic, and the Journal periodically includes fold-out wall charts to clarify complex technical topics in a visual form. Special topics include wrap-ups from various SMPTE conference events, notably the SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition and the Future of Cinema Conference (formerly the Technology Summit on Cinema) held annually at the NAB Show. Each September the "Progress Report" issue provides valuable insight into the latest industry developments, focusing particularly on SMPTE's standards community work.



"Congratulations to the entire editorial board, led by Glen Pensinger, and to Dianne Purrier, managing editor of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, for this recognition," said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. "Our Journal is an excellent example of the work that the Society accomplishes for its members and the industry as a whole, and we're proud that the care, thought, and skill invested in its production have been honored with this STC Award."



The STC is the world's largest and oldest professional association dedicated to the advancement of the field of technical communication. The Society's Members span the field of the technical communication profession, from students and academics to practitioners and managers. Further information about the Society and its award programs is available at www.stc.org.



About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers (SMPTE, pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, the Society has received an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code(TM) and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars(TM) are just two examples of the Society's notable work. As it enters its second century, the Society is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.



SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to the Society's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.



Photo Caption: The SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal Cover



Photo Caption: Barbara Lange, Executive Director, SMPTE



