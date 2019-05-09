SMPTE May Webcasts

Monthly Technology Webcast — Open to SMPTE Members

TITLE: ATSC 3.0 Webcast Part 2: ATSC 3.0 – a Deeper Dive

SPEAKER: S. Merrill Weiss is a consultant in electronic media technology and technology management. He is also a Standards Committee Member and chair of the Working Group on the Archive eXchange Format (AXF).

WHEN: Thursday, May 9, 1 p.m. EDT

Building on the first ATSC 3.0 webcast, this webcast will explore more deeply the technical aspects of ATSC 3.0 including system requirements and configuration, inter-layer protocols, STL transport protocol, and security.

TITLE: Low-Latency Live Streaming

SPEAKER: Russell Trafford-Jones, broadcast engineer, editor of TheBroadcastKnowledge.com

WHEN: Thursday, May 16, 1 p.m. EDT

Live video streaming over the internet is a big growth area for broadcasters and OTT services alike. Broadcasters are expected to have live streams at a similar latency to their broadcasts, while pure-streaming services see matching the latency of over-the-air broadcasters as another way to prove their legitimacy and further swing viewing over to the internet. Work continues apace in developing technologies that can deliver ultra-low latency. We will look at how it can be achieved, what the status is of those projects, and how well they stack up in real life.

TITLE: ST 429-18 Immersive Cinema Track File and 429-19 Immersive Audio DCP constraints

SPEAKER: Steve LLamb, Vice President, Media Technology Standards at Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, and co-chair of SMPTE 21DC

WHEN: Thursday, May 23, 1 p.m. EDT

Building on the work done in 25CSS to create the Immersive Audio Bitstream Essence (SMPTE ST 2098-2) published last year, work was continued in 21DC to create standards based on current practice for packaging and distributing DCPs that contain the 2098-2 Essence. The DCP needed to be functional with existing deployed systems while also maintaining backward compatibility with existing Dolby ATMOS content and rendering systems. Work was done to create a track file (ST 429-18) that would be compatible with a DCinema CPL (ST 429-7), and concurrently, to create additional constraints for Immersive Audio DCPs (ST 429-19) that would be used in addition to, and maintaining compliance with, current DCP Operation Constraints (ST 429-2). This webcast will explore these topics in depth.

SMPTE Events and Section Meetings

May 14 --- Toronto: AI/Machine Learning – Practical Use Cases in Media and Entertainment

May 15 --- Sacramento: Section Meeting

May 16 --- New York: NAB Wrap-Up Meeting

May 22 --- New England: Section Meeting

May 29 --- Rocky Mountain: Use of Vector Network Analyzers for Troubleshooting RF systems

June 4-5 --- Montréal/Québec/Ottawa: Bootcamp 2019

June 5-6 --- San Francisco: SMPTE and AIS Present Entertainment Technology 2019

June 11 --- Toronto: The Weather Network — Meeting, Tour, and BBQ Event

June 18-19 --- Hong Kong: ConnecTechAsia Summit

June 20 --- Washington DC: Section Meeting

July 17-19 --- Australia: Media + Entertainment Tech Expo Conference

Aug. 14 --- Montréal/Québec: Golf Tournament

