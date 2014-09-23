SMPTE to Join AES in Presenting Two Sessions at AES137

Sessions Apply Recent Research and Industry Expertise in Examining the Impact of Evolving Technology on Audio for Cinema and Broadcast

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Sept. 23, 2014 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that it will participate in the 137th International Audio Engineering Society Convention (AES137) Oct. 9-12 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Together, experts from SMPTE and AES will present two sessions dedicated to audio in broadcast and cinema.

At 2 p.m. on Oct. 11, Brian McCarty, chair of the AES Technical Committee on Sound for Digital Cinema and Television, will join Brian Vessa, chair of SMPTE's Technology Committee on Cinema Sound, and Neil Shaw, document chair of SMPTE's B-chain Study Group, to present the newly published SMPTE report "B-Chain Frequency and Temporal Response Analysis of Theaters and Dubbing Stages." This report, the work of both SMPTE and AES members, is the first document to make a comprehensive review of the cinema audio standards originally written during the era of analog optical cinema sound. The presentation will highlight findings within this eagerly anticipated 200-page report, which represents the work of dozens of audio engineers over thousands of hours spent measuring the performance of commercial movie theaters and Hollywood dubbing rooms. The report will serve as the foundation for further work and collaboration by SMPTE and AES.

At 3 p.m. on Oct. 11, SMPTE member Roger Charlesworth, executive director at DTV Audio Group, will chair the panel titled "Audio Issues for Live Television -- Overcoming the Challenges of Live Television Broadcast in Today's Wild, Wild World." Session panelists will include SMPTE members David Bialik, streaming engineer at CBS and chair of the broadcast and streaming sessions at the AES convention, and Kevin R. Cleary, remote audio specialist at ESPN. Joining them will be Bruce Arledge Jr., audio engineer; Michael Abbott, broadcast audio engineer at All Ears Inc.; Ed Green, audio mixer-consultant; and Hugh Healey, audio engineer at NEP Denali. The session will look first at the impact of recent technology shifts on the broadcast industry, and then more specifically at the particular challenges that live broadcasting continues to present for audio engineers. Panelists will weigh in on the most significant issues they see, what has changed and what has remained constant over the past several years, and how they overcome the production challenges associated with live programming.

"Across both cinema and broadcast, ongoing technical advances are opening the door to new opportunities while presenting audio engineers with a host of new challenges," said Alan Lambshead, standards vice president at SMPTE. "The sessions we're presenting with our AES colleagues will bring these opportunities and challenges into better focus, illuminating key topics with the latest data and the most current perspectives from industry leaders."

Attendees can learn more about the Society at AES137 in SMPTE booth 1360, which will be staffed by members of the Hollywood Section. SMPTE members are eligible to register for free Exhibits-Plus badges as well as for discounted All Access badges through the SMPTE VIP registration link: http://www.aes.org/events/137/vip.cfm?SMPTE137. Further information about SMPTE and its work is available at www.smpte.org.

