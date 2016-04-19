SMPTE Extends Call for Papers Deadline for SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- April 16, 2016 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the media, entertainment, and technology industries, has extended its deadline for proposals for technical papers for the SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2016), Oct. 24-28 in Hollywood, California. Initial abstracts now may be submitted online through May 23.

"Given all the changes in the media space -- UHDTV, ATSC 3.0, laser projection, immersive audio, high-dynamic-range, cloud-based file workflows, over-the-top delivery, IMF, and more -- we know that industry members have fresh, valuable insight to contribute to the discussion," said Jim DeFilippis, SMPTE 2016 program committee co-chair and SMPTE Fellow. "Although this is a technical conference, we encourage papers that describe ingenious cost-cutting workflows or creative solutions for these emerging challenges. We're looking for ideas that improve the process of creation, delivery, and display, and enhance the experience of media by the consumer."

Proposed papers must be informational and address technical theory, research, innovations, applications, or practices specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media technology industry. Examples of papers accepted for the 2015 technical conference included "My Boss Wants to Transcode in the Cloud," "The Death of Black Burst," "Preservation and Archive: The Next 100 Years," "The Digital Projection of Silent Era Films," "From Bits to Consumers," "Recipes for Creating and Delivering Next-Generation Broadcast Audio," and "Is There a Standard Observer in the House?"

A complete list of potential topics is available at www.smpte2016.org along with instructions on submitting an abstract. Commercial and promotional papers will not be considered, nor will those that have already been published. Student papers are strongly encouraged.

In honor of the Society's centennial anniversary, SMPTE 2016 will be the biggest and best annual conference yet. It will include:

- An expanded exhibits floor with a Centennial Museum, beer garden, and a student poster area

- The annual Honors & Awards ceremony, boasting a red carpet entrance and poolside reception, on Monday, Oct. 24

- The Opening Keynote, Fellows Luncheon, and Annual General Membership Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25

- An Oktoberfest reception and the SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival on Wednesday, Oct. 26

- The Centennial Gala, the culmination of the 2016 centennial celebration, held on Oct. 28 in the Ray Dolby Ballroom. The gala will spotlight SMPTE's accomplishments and monumental contributions to the industry while celebrating its future. The evening will include select awards, live entertainment, and an after-party.

More information about SMPTE 2016 is available at www.smpte2016.org. Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.

# # #

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

Winner of an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)) is a global leader in advancing the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem. A professional membership association that is internationally recognized and accredited, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. For a century, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

Nearly 7,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections worldwide, sustain the Society. Through the Society's partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA(R)), this membership is complemented by the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide the expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television programs, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE_BarbaraLange-JimDeFillippis-BobSeidel-PatGriffis-PaulChapman.jpg

Photo Caption: Barbara Lange, Jim DeFilippis, Bob Seidel, Pat Griffis, and Paul Chapman

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller, Capture Imaging

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE_Audience_at_SMPTE_2015.jpg

Photo Caption: View of Audience at SMPTE Conference 2015

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller, Capture Imaging

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=SMPTE Extends Call for Papers Deadline for SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference%20%26%20Exhibition - http://goo.gl/Fu3fwi