SMPTE Calls for Applications for 2018 Student Paper Award and Scholarship

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — March 7, 2018 — SMPTE®, the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology and whose membership spans the globe, is now accepting applications for the 2018 Student Paper Award and the Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship. These opportunities provide students with occasions to explore the motion-imaging field, connect with both peers and industry leaders, and to showcase their creative and technical talents.



"The Society's work is just as focused on inspiring a new generation of SMPTE members to build the technologies and tools of the future as it is on today's technology trends and emerging advances," said SMPTE Education Vice President Richard Welsh. "We have created, refined, and maintained the Student Paper Award and the Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship to offer students a variety of paths forward in exploring our industry. We look forward to seeing this year's applications and the ways in which these students are already contributing to the motion-imaging field."



2018 Student Paper Award

The Student Paper Award recognizes an outstanding paper, prepared and submitted by a SMPTE Student Member, that addresses a technical phase of motion pictures, television, photographic instrumentation, or their closely allied arts and sciences. The winning paper will be published in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, and the winning student will receive a full conference registration to the SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition in its new location at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in downtown Los Angeles, with recognition at the Society's Awards Gala.



There is no required technical level for the papers. Possible topics include ultra-high-definition (UHD); color and dynamic range management; the future of media distribution; media infrastructure; workflow management; cloud and virtualized media processing; image acquisition and processing; content management, storage, restoration, and preservation; cinema processing and projection technology; human perception of images or sound; quality and monitoring of images and sound; compression; security; audio techniques; advances in display technologies; virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), as well as 360° video; and machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) in content creation. Further details on possible topics and submission requirements are available at smpte.org/student-paper-award.



Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship

The Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship offers $5,000 toward the cost of tuition at the student's educational institution. The scholarship is open to SMPTE student members who are full-time undergraduate or graduate students enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year college or university. Applicants must be majoring in a program emphasizing the engineering, science, advanced technologies, or fundamental theories associated with motion-imaging, sound, metadata, and workflows consistent with SMPTE's field of interest. Each must have completed a minimum of four courses toward said major in good academic standing. The application form and requirements are online at smpte.org/scholarships.



The deadline for application for these opportunities is Monday, May 14.



Students may become SMPTE Student Members for free through the Student Membership Challenge, which fully funds the first year of membership for eligible students. More information is available at www.smpte.org/smc.



Further information about SMPTE student opportunities is available at smpte.org/students.



Further information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.



About SMPTE®

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, or SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee"), have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. As it enters its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.



SMPTE is a global professional association of technologists and creatives who drive the quality and evolution of motion imaging. Its membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at smpte.org/join.



