SMPTE at Government Video Expo 2018

SMPTE in D.C.: Essential Technology Advances for Media Pros

At Government Video Expo 2018, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®) will offer an intensive, one-day conference — SMPTE in D.C. — co-presented with Government Video Expo. The event is geared to broadcast and video professionals who want to learn about the latest advances in emerging and potentially transformative video production technologies including high dynamic range (HDR) and the transition to IP. Attendees who register for the SMPTE in D.C. conference at Government Video Expo 2018 will receive a free pass to the show, which includes access to 120+ exhibits, free theater sessions and keynote presentations, the Government Learning Symposium, networking events, and more. The cost to attend the SMPTE in D.C. event is $99 for members and $199 for non-members. Free exhibits-only passes are also available via the link for conference registration: https://www.compusystems.com/servlet/ar?evt_uid=205.

To view the SMPTE in D.C. full schedule, click here. https://www.gvexpo.com/gve-2018/schedule?track=SMPTE#day-2

To view the full Government Video Expo Schedule, click here. https://www.gvexpo.com/gve-2018/schedule

SMPTE Publications and Resources

Visitors to the SMPTE booth at Government Video Expo will have the chance to view "Magic and Miracles: 100 Years of Moving Image Science and Technology" by executive editor Phil Cianci, a richly illustrated and meticulously crafted history of the Society and its groundbreaking work over the past century. SMPTE also will highlight "The Honor Roll and Honorary Members of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers," a limited-edition book that showcases the past century's industry leaders and innovators. Just in time for the holidays, attendees can purchase these books and take advantage of low-cost international shipping options online at magic-and-miracles.org.

Company Quote:

"The Society is excited to co-present the SMPTE in D.C. conference with Government Video Expo and to share the latest technology trends on hot industry topics such as the transition to IP and HDR. The industry is experiencing a radical transformation, and we're delighted to provide attendees with continued education and the latest information on important developments affecting broadcast and video professionals."

— Joel Welch, SMPTE Director of Education

About SMPTE®

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, or SMPTE® (pronounced "simp-tee"), have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. Now in its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.

SMPTE is a global professional association of technologists and creatives who drive the quality and evolution of motion imaging. Its membership today includes more than 7,000 individuals: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at smpte.org/join.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/181114SMPTE.docx

Image Downloads:

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-GVExpoLogo.jpg

Photo Caption: GV Expo 2018 Logo

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE_Magic-and-Miracles-Cover.jpeg

Photo Caption: ”Magic and Miracles: 100 Years of Moving Imaging Science and Technology"

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-JoelWelchHeadshot.jpg

Photo Caption: Joel Welch, SMPTE Director of Education

Government Video Expo 2018 Preview

Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®)

Booth 718

Nov. 27-29

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=See%20what%20SMPTE%20is%20up%20to%20@GVExpo%202018%20%23SMPTEinDC%20@smpteconnect%20%23HDR%20%23VideoProductionTechnology%20%23IPTransition%20-%20http://bit.ly/2RTppLb

Follow SMPTE:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/smpteconnect/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smpte/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smpteconnect

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/smpteconnect