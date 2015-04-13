SMPTE Announces Public Awareness Campaign

With #LIFEWITHOUTSMPTE Campaign and Video Series, SMPTE Launches Multichannel Initiative Showcasing Its Contributions to Media and Entertainment

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- April 11, 2015 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), one of the worldwide leaders in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, is launching a public awareness campaign designed to raise the profile of SMPTE's contributions to the media and entertainment industry. The campaign kicks off today at the 2015 NAB Show's Technology Summit on Cinema, produced in partnership with SMPTE, with the release of a video short demonstrating the value of SMPTE Time Code. The video is the first in a series of short clips that will be published online at www.lifewithoutsmpte.org. The public awareness initiative also features a social media component that will revolve around #LIFEWITHOUTSMPTE on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

"The public at large sees the benefits of SMPTE standards every day in the media they enjoy and the technology they consume it on. But consumers are not exposed to the brand of SMPTE, or the expertise of our members and the work in developing critical interoperability and technology standards for the media and entertainment industry," said Richard Welsh, SMPTE governor for EMEA and Central and South America region and CEO of Sundog Media Toolkit. "Understanding this, we've been considering a public awareness initiative for the past few years. The lead up to the SMPTE centennial and a number of other factors made this an ideal time to move ahead with the project, and we look forward to watching it unfold."

The #LIFEWITHOUTSMPTE hashtag is a call to action that encourages participants to share photos, video clips, and social media posts that demonstrate what their lives would be like without SMPTE standards. Those attending the NAB Show are encouraged to add #NABShow to their posts and stop by the SMPTE booth, L28 in the upper south hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, to show their posts and receive a complimentary #LIFEWITHOUTSMPTE T-shirt (while supplies last). SMPTE also has produced a limited number of SMPTE TI:ME:CO:DE shirts that are for sale at its NAB Show booth.

Videos and further information about #LIFEWITHOUTSMPTE are online at www.lifewithoutsmpte.org. More information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.

