SMPTE Announces Program Details for Fifth Annual Entertainment Technology in the Connected Age (ETCA) Conference

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- March 16, 2017 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the organization whose standards work has supported a century of technological advances in entertainment technology, today announced program details for the Entertainment Technology in the Connected Age (ETCA) conference, May 8-9 at the Microsoft Silicon Valley Campus in Mountain View, California. Entitled "Redefining the Entertainment Experience," this year's conference will explore emerging technologies' impact on current and future delivery of compelling connected entertainment experiences.



"Now in its fifth year, SMPTE is pleased to be hosting this year's ETCA on the Microsoft campus in the heart of Silicon Valley, where engineers, executives, creatives, and researchers will gain a unique perspective on the technologies that are arguably redefining entertainment as we know it, while engaging with the leaders who are making it happen," said Patrick Griffis, SMPTE executive vice president, and ETCA program chair. "This year's program is extremely strong, and we look forward to a thought-provoking two days."



Bob DeHaven, general manager of Worldwide Communications & Media at Microsoft Azure, will present the first conference keynote, titled "At the Edge: The Future of Entertainment Carriage." The growth of on-demand programming and mobile applicat