SMPTE and FKTG Finalise High-Level Speakers and Program for SMPTE Forum 2015, 'Entertainment Technology in the Internet Age: A European Perspective'

Keynotes by Thomas Staneker of Deutsche Telekom and Chris Fetner of Netflix to Examine the Intersection of Broadcast and IP-Delivered Services and Content

LONDON and BERLIN -- 19 March 2015 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, has filled out an exciting program for the SMPTE Forum 2015, "Entertainment Technology in the Internet Age: A European Perspective." Produced in partnership with the Fernseh- und Kinotechnische Gesellschaft (FKTG), with collaboration from the EBU's Technology and Innovation department, the SMPTE Forum 2015 will feature keynotes from industry leaders, including Thomas Staneker of Deutsche Telekom and Chris Fetner of Netflix. There will also be an array of conference sessions that speak to the technical, legal, and social forces shaping delivery and consumption of media in Europe. The event will take place 7-8 May at the Fraunhofer-Forum in Berlin.

"With its unique European focus on the creation and consumption of Internet-delivered content, the SMPTE Forum 2015 offers the region's content producers and distributors a valuable opportunity to better understand where the industry is headed and the factors shaping its evolution," said Dr. Hans Hoffmann, head of media fundamentals and production technology at the EBU and conference program chair of the SMPTE Forum 2015. "Experts from around the world will be sharing business and technical insights throughout the conference, and we're particularly pleased to confirm that Thomas Staneker and Chris Fetner will be giving keynote presentations."

Thomas Staneker, head of the international TV technical service centre at Deutsche Telekom, will present "Impact of Internet Entertainment on Broadcasting." A pioneer in IPTV, Staneker has held roles related to everything from R&D and product management to innovation, strategy, and marketing. Today at Deutsche Telekom, he heads one of the largest and most skilled groups of TV technology experts in the region. Chris Fetner, director of global content partners operations at Netflix, will speak on the supply-chain impact of Internet distribution in his keynote "The State of Internet Entertainment in Europe."

The conference sessions at the SMPTE Forum 2015 are designed for engineers, creatives, and researchers focused on and interested in the future of Internet-delivered media -- from cinema and broadcast to mobile and interactive new-media platforms. In looking at how connectivity, bandwidth, and media technology improvements will influence media production and distribution, sessions will also consider EU policy, net neutrality, copyright, and "big data" mining and how they are redefining the way the industry engages its audience.

Picking up the question of Internet traffic management and content regulation, the session "EU and U.S. Regulatory Environment: A Boost or Bust for Internet Entertainment?" will examine different approaches and their potential impact on the rollout of entertainment services. Jim Burger, partner at Thompson Coburn LLP, USA, will moderate the session. Joining him for a panel discussion will be Anne-Catherine Berg, EBU legal advisor, Switzerland; Peter Pitsch, executive director of communications policy and associate general counsel at Intel Corporation, USA; J. Scott Marcus, an independent consultant based in Brussels; and Peter Eberl, deputy head of unit, electronic communications, European Commission, DG CONNECT, Brussels.

The personalisation of content also will be a prominent focus during the SMPTE 2015 Forum, with various sessions discussing different approaches to engaging audience members, whether through content on a second or third screen, via virtual reality headsets, or through use of enhanced audio. "Delivering Sport to the Fan, by the Fan" will look specifically at how Internet and mobile delivery, combined with the personalisation of content, are changing the shape of live sport broadcasting. Simon Gauntlett, CEO at Digital TV Group in London, will moderate a panel discussion including Stephan Heimbecher, head of innovations and standards in technology at Sky Deutschland; Carlo De Marchis, chief product officer at Deltatre, Italy; and Christy King, chief operating officer at Levels Beyond and chief technology officer at VidLasso, USA.

The evolution of social media into a form of entertainment media is proving to be an important trend, and one that will be explored in-depth during the session "Social Media as Entertainment Media?" The session will examine how changing technology is enabling new trends in content creation, as well as new business models, and look at the new capabilities and services on the near horizon. Deborah Mattatia, head of development and marketing at EPFL Social Media Lab in Switzerland, will moderate. She will be joined by speakers including Leonardo Chiariglione, MPEG chairman and CEO of CEDEO.net, Social TV Value Chain, Italy; Mark Kornfilt, Livestream general manager, U.K.; and Daniel Scuka, senior editor at Spacecraft Operations, ESA, in Germany.

The registration and program information for the SMPTE Forum 2015 are available at www.smpte.org/forum2015/.

About the Fernseh- und Kinotechnische Gesellschaft (FKTG e.V.)

The FKTG e.V. is one of the oldest professional technology associations in Germany, founded by two predecessor organizations, the German Cinema Technology Association (DKG, founded in 1920) and the Television Technology Association (FKT, founded in 1952). The main objective of the FKTG is to provide information on developments for television and cinema technology to all engineers and all people working as scientists or technologists in the field of television and cinema, and to provide a platform for exchange of knowledge and experience.

More than 110 supporting international companies and nearly 2,000 persons are members of the FKTG, which is the largest network of its kind in the German-speaking area of Europe. The FKTG hosts conferences and technology workshops in different local regions on a regular basis and supports further scientific education through its network of more than 50 universities and advanced technical colleges in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. More information about FKTG and how to join is available at www.fktg.org.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a professional membership association, is one of the leaders in the advancement of the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem, worldwide. An internationally recognised and accredited organisation, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

More than 6,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections throughout the world sustain the Society. Through the Society's partnership with the Hollywood Professional Alliance(R) (HPA(R)), this membership is complemented by the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide the expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television programs, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

