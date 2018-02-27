SMPTE and Eagle Hill Consulting Team to Deliver C-Suite Webcast Series

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., and ARLINGTON, VA. — Feb. 27, 2018 — SMPTE®, the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology and whose membership spans the globe, and Eagle Hill Consulting will host a series of webcasts to help position broadcast and motion-imaging executives for success in handling complex and challenging management issues facing industry leaders.



The webcasts will be conducted by experts from Eagle Hill Consulting, including CEO and co-founder Melissa Jezior, founder Jack Kelley, and SMPTE Fellow John McCoskey, who leads the firm's technology, media, and entertainment practice. Each webcast will include a Q&A section and discussion opportunities for attendees.



"We are excited to offer our Executive Members this new webcast series, and I am thrilled to have someone with John McCoskey's experience and leadership offering extraordinary insight that executives can implement right away to achieve organizational success in 2018," said SMPTE Membership Vice President Peter Wharton. "Each Executive Webcast will provide a forum for attendees to learn firsthand about key issues and what's working in the real world."



Available exclusively to SMPTE Executive Members, the online webcast series will provide the latest insights, tools, and strategies to assist executives in confronting pressing issues such as examining corporate culture and core values, managing change, managing performance, and developing technology transition strategies.



"Like many industries in the midst of rapid change, the motion-imaging industry presents executives and other leaders with multiple disruptors — from technology to human capital — that can fundamentally change their business for better or for worse," said McCoskey. "This webcast series can help entertainment technology executives to break away from traditional business practices and mindsets and to think about ways to treat obstacles as new strategies waiting to happen."



The first webcast, scheduled for March 22, will focus on organizational culture and core values. In today's corporate environment, proactive assessment and nurturing of organizational culture can be critical in maintaining the perceived integrity of a company's brand, its ability to attract employees, and its bottom line. This session will describe how to conduct meaningful cultural assessments, how to move forward with a better understanding of the organization's culture, and how to empower leaders as agents of positive change.



Below is a webcast schedule with registration links. More details about these webcasts and other SMPTE Executive Member Webcasts for 2018 are available at smpte.org/webcasts. On-demand replays of each webcast will be available exclusively to SMPTE Executive Members.



How to Stay Out of the Headlines? Start With a Healthy Culture

Thursday, March 22 - 1 p.m. EDT

https://www.smpte.org/webcasts/core-values



ATSC 3.0: Don't Just Transition. Transform Your Business

Thursday, June 28 - 1 p.m. EDT

https://www.smpte.org/webcasts/atsc-3-transition-strategies



Managing Performance: What's Your Blue Line?

Thursday, Sept. 27 - 1 p.m. EDT

https://www.smpte.org/webcasts/performance-management



Are You Up to the Challenge of Change?

Thursday, Nov. 29 - 1 p.m. EST

https://www.smpte.org/webcasts/change-management



Further information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.



# # #



About Eagle Hill Consulting LLC

Eagle Hill Consulting is a woman-owned business that provides management consulting services in the areas of business strategy, organizational transformation, human capital transformation, process improvement, program management, and change management. With offices in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and in Seattle, Washington, Eagle Hill works with a range of public, private, and non-profit organizations across the country. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.



About SMPTE®

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, or SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee"), have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. As it enters its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.



SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.



All trademarks appearing herein are the properties of their respective owners.



