SMPTE and DPP Partner to Develop an IMF Specification for Broadcast and Online

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- July 13, 2017 -- SMPTE(R), the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology, today announced that the Society will be working together with the Digital Production Partnership (DPP) on a joint pilot specification project to create an Interoperable Master Format (IMF) specification for broadcast and online.



"One of the original DPP core objectives was to achieve a common, agreed set of technical requirements for the delivery of television programs to U.K. broadcasters, and our work on the IMF broadcast specification falls neatly in line with this goal," said Mark Harrison, managing director at DPP. "Working with SMPTE, the North American Broadcasters Association (NABA), the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), manufacturers, and end users across the media industry, we plan to create a specification that brings the benefits of IMF more fully into the broadcast and online realm."



SMPTE ST 2067, or IMF, is a global standard for the file-based interchange of multiversion, finished audio/visual works. The joint pilot project will deliver a technical specification for IMF in broadcast and online applications as a breakdown of different elements -- video and audio packages, composition playlists (CPLs), and output profile lists (OPLs) -- with references to all relevant SMPTE standards. Once complete, this material will be made available to manufacturers so that they can design and build readers, writers, and analyzers. The draft and final proposal stages will move forward in conjunction with a series of plugfests and product tests. The final publication of the IMF specification is expected to take place before the 2018 NAB Show.



"The IMF work is studying specific television metadata needs -- from the inclusion of third-party QC reports to the metadata for compressed surround audio -- of using IMF in TV applications," said Bruce Devlin, SMPTE Governor for the U.K. Region. "These features and the specification which is built upon the IMF standard overall are critical to the realization of file-based interoperability on a large scale, as they ensure that broadcasters can use IMF workflows with their existing content archives."



SMPTE specifications join the family of SMPTE technical publications including standards, which help manufacturers, engineers, and technologists to develop new products and services in broadcasting, cinema, and online.



"This specification pilot project breaks new ground at SMPTE," said SMPTE Director of Engineering and Standards Howard Lukk. "This project will establish a streamlined specification framework that complements our wide range of other due-process engineering documents such as standards."



Throughout the pilot specification project, details on progress and significant milestones will be posted on the DPP website at https://www.digitalproductionpartnership.co.uk/.



Further information about SMPTE and its standards work is available at www.smpte.org.



About the DPP

The Digital Production Partnership Ltd (DPP) is the media industry's business change network. A not-for-profit company founded by BBC, ITV and Channel 4, it has an international membership that spans the whole media supply chain, covering production companies, digital agencies, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, post production facilities, consultancies, broadcasters, distributors and not-for-profit organisations. The DPP harnesses the collective intelligence of its membership to generate insight, enable change and create market opportunities. For more information, or to enquire about membership visit www.digitalproductionpartnership.co.uk.



About SMPTE(R)

For more than a century, the people of SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code(TM) and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars(TM) are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. As it enters its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.



SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.



