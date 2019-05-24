SMPTE and AIS Partner to Present Entertainment Technology on the Bay 2019 (ET@19)

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — May 23, 2019 — The SMPTE® San Francisco Section and the Advanced Imaging Society (AIS) are partnering to present Entertainment Technology on the Bay 2019 (ET@19), a two-day event in Silicon Valley that will focus on the art and science of next-generation storytelling. Slated for June 5 and 6 at the Santa Clara Marriott, the conference will connect attendees with the technical experts and creative innovators leveraging new and emerging tools and techniques to shape the future media landscape. The price of general admission registration includes a one-year individual membership to both SMPTE and AIS.

"ET@19 is a must for engineers, filmmakers, researchers, production and postproduction creatives, business development strategists, and management looking ahead to the future of storytelling," said Pat Griffis, SMPTE president and ET@19 conference chair. "With participation from an array of notable experts, the conference will explore the technologies and techniques that will play a critical role in revolutionizing the stories being told, how they are being told, and by whom."

"With ET@19, SMPTE and AIS are bringing their annual Silicon Valley conferences together in a unified event boasting more than 50 presenters," said Jim Chabin, AIS president. "Attendees will hear from and meet the industry leaders and innovators who are developing and driving new forms of storytelling enabled by new technologies influencing all aspects of content creation, delivery, and consumption."

The conference will feature a technology track and a storytellers' track, as well as evening events including a session on women in technology and entertainment, an 80th anniversary reception at the HP Museum that includes young entertainment professionals and SMPTE Student members, and a special premier screening of "Dark Phoenix" in Dolby Cinema at the close of the conference. Program highlights include an insider's preview of Hollywood's summer and fall movie offerings, presented with clips and commentary by Scott "Movie" Mantz and a session on the "Making of Toy

Story 4".

Presentations and panel discussions across the two days will address topics such as AI, cloud creative, 5G, OTT streaming, social media, content cyber safety, volumetric capture and rendering, virtual production, light field cinematography, broadband and mobile IP management, digital workflows and distribution, VR/AR/XR, audio processing, and workstation collaboration. More details on the program are available here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xrTR8QEaG6Wi70LHZC2xWbkZRQvoASiu/view?mc_cid=620cd58256&mc_eid=8bf24034bf.

Registration for ET@19 is open now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/entertainment-technology-2019-tickets-60957450375. Pricing for both days starts at $299 (plus a handling fee) for SMPTE members and $499 (plus fee) for general admission, which includes the option of one free year of membership in SMPTE and AIS. The two-day rate includes meals, evening reception, as well as admission to the movie event. Attendees can also choose to attend either or both days of the conference. A limited room block is available at the Santa Clara Marriott at a reduced rate for registered conference attendees. Here is the link: Book your group rate for AIS - Silicon Valley Entertainment Technology On The Bay 2019.

