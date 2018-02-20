SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference Presentations Are Now on YouTube, Papers in IEEE Xplore Digital Library

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Feb. 20, 2018 — SMPTE®, the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology and whose membership spans the globe, has published more than 50 videos of the expert paper presentations delivered at the SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2017) on its YouTube channel. SMPTE 2017 took place in October 2017 in Los Angeles.



Captured during the one-day Symposium and three days of technical sessions dedicated to exploring media and entertainment technology, video from the conference will be available on SMPTE's YouTube channel at youtube.com/smpteconnect. As part of SMPTE 2017 conference proceedings, the papers themselves are available within the SMPTE digital library hosted on the IEEE Xplore platform, along with more than 800 SMPTE standards documents currently in force and the peer-reviewed SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal dating back to 1916 — more than 20,000 documents in total.



"SMPTE is deeply invested in enabling global industry education and firmly committed to providing industry members with opportunities to expand their understanding of current technologies and trends," said SMPTE Director of Education Joel Welch. "This is the first year that we published video for every conference presentation, and we're excited about the potential of this effort to improve access to valuable technical insights and information."



Technical conference sessions during SMPTE 2017 covered topics including advances in dynamic range; compression; content management and storage; restoration and preservation; content security; virtual, augmented, and mixed reality; media infrastructure and distribution; image acquisition and processing; new techniques in audio; quality assurance and monitoring; workflow systems management; cloud technologies; and encouraging diversity in technology. The Symposium was dedicated to machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI).



"Video from SMPTE 2017 paper presentations is a wonderful introduction and complement to the documents maintained within the SMPTE digital library," said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. "Readily accessible on our YouTube channel, these videos allow SMPTE 2017 attendees to look back at sessions of interest. For those who missed last year's conference or have never been, they offer an engaging look at the remarkable presentations by subject matter experts and thought leaders."



Further information about the SMPTE digital library is available at library.smpte.org.



About SMPTE®

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, or SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee"), have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. As it enters its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.



SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.



