SMPTE at the 2016 NAB Show

2016 NAB Show Preview

Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

Booth L28

The 2016 NAB Show's "The Future of Cinema Conference: The Immortal Movie," produced in partnership with SMPTE, will explore how content creators and storytellers combine artistry with motion-imaging technology to thrive today and into the future. At the SMPTE booth, the Society will highlight significant advances in standards development, promote its upcoming educational conferences, and expand on details about its centennial celebration. The Society continues to encourage and support student engagement in the motion-imaging field through scholarships, membership programs, and events. SMPTE board members and directors will again engage with students at the Society's annual networking social, which drew 100 participants to the SMPTE booth in 2015.

2016 NAB Show's "The Future of Cinema Conference: The Immortal Movie," Produced in Partnership with SMPTE

The newly crafted "The Future of Cinema Conference: The Immortal Movie" (FoCC), produced in partnership with SMPTE, is scheduled for April 16-17 during the 2016 NAB Show. The refocused technical conference will examine how creativity and motion-imaging technology are intersecting to make a lasting impact, and it will emphasize the work and inspiration of the industry's newest generation of filmmakers.

The FoCC opens with "First Forays: High Dynamic Range in Animation," a session in which speakers will examine the benefits and challenges afforded by technology to the animating industry. Leaders in the alternate-content realm will pick up on the idea of technical innovations during the session "How Does Event Cinema Deal With Advanced Technologies?" They will discuss the future of event cinema as it relates to distributing content to theaters in 4K/8K, wide color gamut (WCG), higher frame rate (HFR), and high-dynamic-range (HDR). The panel "How to Increase Diversity in the Future of Cinema" will present steps that industry leaders can take to create a more inclusive environment. During this session, creatives and technologists will share stories and provide ideas and tactics for increasing and sustaining diversity in cinematic arts.

Acclaimed film director Ang Lee will give the keynote address, "Pushing the Limits of Cinema," and discuss his vision for cinema and the creative opportunities for the future of filmmaking. Along with editor Tim Squyres and production systems supervisor Ben Gervais, Lee also will talk about creating the groundbreaking new movie "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk." In a world exclusive, attendees will enjoy the first public screening of footage from the upcoming movie in its native 4K, 3D, 120 frames-per-second (FPS) format using the innovative Dual Christie Mirage dual-laser projection system. Stereographer Demetri Portelli and Scot Barbour, vice president of production technology at Sony Pictures, will join the group for further discussion of the technical challenges of production and postproduction of 4K, 3D, 120 FPS content.

SMPTE members may use code EP01 to take $100 off the NAB nonmember rate for a SMART or Conference Flex Pass registration, or to get a free Exhibits Pass. The offer expires April 1.

www.nabshow.com/attend/future-of-cinema-conference

SMPTE Resources and Events at the 2016 NAB Show:

Membership Services

SMPTE Manager of Member Relations Roberta Gorman, members of the SMPTE Sections' leadership, and members of the SMPTE Board of Governors will be on hand at the 2016 NAB Show to discuss membership benefits and the Society's role in international standards and interoperability. Prospective members will be able to join and existing Members may renew their memberships on site. SMPTE Members who bring their co-workers, clients, and colleagues to the SMPTE booth to sign up for SMPTE membership will receive a thank you gift. SMPTE will also be taking Hollywood Professional Association (HPA(R)) memberships, giving prospects an opportunity to join both organizations at once.

www.smpte.org/memberreferral

SMPTE Student Support: Events and Sponsored Memberships

Students are invited to the SMPTE booth for a social mixer while interacting with SMPTE Members, including board members and directors, who will discuss their work in sound, digital cinema, cameras, broadcasting, and manufacturing. In fact, the Society's support for students goes well beyond offering expert advice and social events. Through a challenge grant established in 2012 by William C. Miller, SMPTE membership vice president, the Society has been able to sponsor more than 650 student memberships. Additionally, SMPTE has issued a call for papers for the SMPTE Student Paper Award, is accepting applications for the Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship, and is calling for entries for the Student Film Festival, a collaboration with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA(R)), to take place in October at the SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition in Hollywood, California.

www.smpte.org/students

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-Leadership-Pose-With-Students.jpg

Photo Caption: SMPTE 2015 NAB Show Student Event

SMPTE Members Honored

Also during the 2016 NAB Show, a number a SMPTE Members will be honored for their contributions to the motion-imaging field. Broadcasting & Cable magazine will pay tribute to technology leaders who have displayed innovation, imagination, and achievement, and this year's honorees will include SMPTE Members Joe Addalia, director of technology at Hearst Television; Gregory Coppa, director of advanced technology and engineering at CBS; Glenn Oakley, executive vice president of media technology, production, and operations at Discovery Communications; and Renu Thomas, executive vice president of media operations, engineering, and IT at Disney|ABC Television Group. SMPTE Member Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Aspera, will be honored with the Women in Technology Leadership Award from TVNewsCheck.

SMPTE 2016 Event Showcase:

Entertainment Technology in the Connected Age (ETCA) Conference: The Race Is On

SMPTE's popular Entertainment Technology in the Internet Age (ETIA) conference has been refined for 2016, with a new name Entertainment Technology in the Connected Age (ETCA) and a renewed focus on how the convergence of connectivity, bandwidth, and technology improvements is rapidly expanding entertainment distribution to the living room, mobile, and beyond. ETCA will take place June 27-28 in Campbell, California, and reflect the industry's urgent need to explore the impact of emerging technologies on current and future delivery of a compelling connected entertainment experience. Registration and further details are online at www.etca2016.org.

HPA Tech Retreat UK, Presented by SMPTE

In July, SMPTE will work with the HPA to bring its preeminent event, the HPA Tech Retreat, to the UK. The HPA Tech Retreat UK is the first example of an HPA global focus enabled by its affiliation with SMPTE. The HPA Tech Retreat UK is co-chaired by Jerry Pierce, HPA vice president, and Richard Welsh, former SMPTE Governor for the EMEA and Central and South America regions. Companies and individuals who are driving change gather at the HPA Tech Retreat to explore, understand, and debate the future while tackling head-on the issues of the present. Peers and icons deliver back-to-back opportunities for lively engagement and connection for two incomparable days. The event will take place at Heythrop Park Resort in Oxfordshire Wednesday and Thursday, July 13-14. Further information on the HPA Tech Retreat UK is available at www.hpatechretreatuk.org.

SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2016) and SMPTE Centennial Celebration

The SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2016), Oct. 24-28 in Hollywood, California, will be dedicated to the SMPTE Centennial Celebration. In addition to an expanded exhibits floor, the event will feature a Centennial Museum and a beer garden.

This year the Honors & Awards ceremony will be held, complete with red carpet and poolside reception, on the opening night of the conference, immediately following the day-long SMPTE 2016 Symposium on Monday, Oct. 24. Tuesday, Oct. 25, will feature the Opening Keynote, the Fellows Luncheon, and the Annual General Membership Meeting. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, SMPTE will complement a day of technical sessions with an Oktoberfest reception. The SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival will close out the day. Friday, Oct. 28, will feature a selection of off-site special events and then the culmination of the 2016 centennial celebration with the Centennial Gala, hosted in the Ray Dolby Ballroom. More information about the SMPTE Centennial Celebration is available online at www.smpte100.org.

SMPTE is now seeking proposals for technical papers for SMPTE 2016. The proposed papers must be informational and address technical theory, research, innovation, application, or practice specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media technology industry. The proposals themselves, comprising a topic heading, paper title, and one-page abstract, must be submitted no later than April 22. Further details about the conference and the call for papers are available online at www.smpte2016.org.

Company Quote:

"We're proud to mark SMPTE's centennial year with a fresh and exciting presence at NAB. With Ang Lee's keynote address at the 2016 NAB Show's The Future of Cinema Conference: The Immortal Movie,' produced in partnership with SMPTE, we'll offer a remarkable look at both the creative and technical elements of cutting-edge filmmaking. With events at the SMPTE booth, we'll showcase the Society's growing worldwide membership particularly among students and recent graduates and the new SMPTE standards and recommendations guiding the evolution of the motion-imaging industry."

-- Barbara H. Lange, Executive Director of SMPTE

Company Overview:

Winner of an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)) is a global leader in the advancement of the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem. A professional membership association that is internationally recognized and accredited, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. For a century, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

Nearly 7,000 Members motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students who meet in Sections worldwide, sustain the Society. Through the Society's partnership with Hollywood Professional Association (HPA(R)), this membership is complemented by the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide the expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television programs, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter: SMPTE at the 2016 NAB Show -- http://goo.gl/kF72y5