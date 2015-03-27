SMPTE 2015 NAB Show Preview

Visit the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) at the 2015 Nab Show, Booth L28

SMPTE at the 2015 NAB Show:

The 2015 NAB Show's Technology Summit on Cinema (TSC): Building the Future of Storytelling, produced in partnership with SMPTE, will be dedicated to exploring the technical and creative innovations that will define the cinema experience of tomorrow. Highlights of the summit will include a first-look preview of the SMPTE documentary, "Moving Images," which is being created in conjunction with SMPTE's centennial celebration. At the SMPTE booth, the Society will highlight significant advances in standards development, promote its upcoming educational conferences, and expand on details about its upcoming centennial celebration activities in 2016. The Society continues to support student engagement in the motion-imaging field through scholarships, membership programs, and events. SMPTE board members and directors will again engage with students at the Society's popular networking social, which drew 100 participants to the SMPTE booth in 2014. The new #LIFEWITHOUTSMPTE project will engage show attendees in a multimedia dialog about the Society's contributions to the arts, science, and popular culture.

2015 NAB Show's Technology Summit on Cinema (TSC):

Building the Future of Storytelling

The 2015 NAB Show's Technology Summit on Cinema (TSC), produced in partnership with SMPTE, will be dedicated to exploring the technical and creative innovations that will define the cinema experience of tomorrow. From April 11-12, the two-day summit, titled "Building the Future of Storytelling," will look ahead to the future, examining both the creative and technical forces that will shape the art and science of storytelling.

The TSC opens with "How Successful Is the Digital Revolution and the Technology Future for Theaters?" Speakers will examine the impact that all-digital distribution and projection has had on studios and theatrical exhibitors, as well as the costs and benefits of further technical advances. Picking up on the idea of technical innovations, "New Developments in Cinema Screen Technology" will bring together top solution providers in the field for an examination of evolving screen technology including new surface materials, engineered particles, and the wider viewing angles now obtainable, as well as techniques for improving uniformity of illumination and for optimizing laser illumination with polarized screens. "Cinema and Virtual Reality: Perfect Together" will feature experts representing leading postproduction facilities and cinema display technologies in a panel discussion addressing the latest virtual reality innovations and their potential in a cinema environment. Keynote speakers for Saturday and Sunday will soon be revealed.

Also during the TSC, attendees will have the opportunity to screen an exclusive first-look at SMPTE's "Moving Images" documentary in 4K. The SMPTE documentary, currently in production, will explore the exciting evolution of motion-imaging technology from the turn of the 20th century through the present while speculating on what the future has in store. Attendees will be among the first to catch a glimpse and meet the documentary's director, Howard Lukk, producer, Randall Dark, cinematographer, Travis LaBella, and editor, Bobby Hewitt for a brief discussion and Q&A on this compelling project.

SMPTE members may use code SD01 through March 27 to take $100 off the NAB nonmember rate for a SMART or Conference Flex Pass registration, or to get a free Exhibits-Only Pass. After March 27, a $25 registration-processing fee applies.

SMPTE Publications and Resources at the 2015 NAB Show:

Joint Task Force on Networked Media Report

During the 2015 NAB Show, SMPTE will highlight the Joint Task Force on Networked Media (JT-NM) report titled "Minimum Viable System Requirements of a Sample System Architecture for Live Multi-Camera Studio Production." This report presents the detailed requirements of the minimum viable system (MVS) that was introduced in the Phase 2 interim report released in December 2014. MVS is a sample system architecture that addresses a well-known operational scenario of minimal scope. This set of requirements could change or be expanded in the future to reflect the development of the JT-NM reference architecture. The outcome report from the recently concluded standards meetings will also be available at the NAB Show.

Membership Services

SMPTE Manager of Member Relations Roberta Gorman, members of the SMPTE Sections' Board of Managers, and members of the SMPTE Board of Governors will be on hand at NAB to discuss membership benefits and the Society's role in international standards and interoperability. Prospective members will be able to join and existing members may renew their memberships on site. SMPTE members who bring their co-workers, clients, and colleagues to the SMPTE booth to sign up for SMPTE membership will receive a thank you gift.

SMPTE Mobile App

SMPTE also will highlight its mobile app for use with iOS, Android, and Web-based operating systems. Available to anyone, the free app was designed to provide useful information and updates to SMPTE members and also serves as a convenient quick-reference guide for anyone interested in learning more about the Society. Users can access breaking news, updates on upcoming educational events, local Section information, the SMPTE Digital Library, test materials, details about membership benefits, social media, and multimedia in one easy-to-use package. The SMPTE mobile app is available for download on iTunes and Google Play, and a Web-based version for other operating systems is available at smpte.mobapp.at.

SMPTE Events at the 2015 NAB Show:

#LIFEWITHOUTSMPTE

SMPTE will unveil its new #LIFEWITHOUTSMPTE public awareness campaign. The Society is encouraging 2015 NAB Show attendees to support the message by participating via social media channels with their own thoughts about what life would be like without SMPTE. NAB Show attendees that participate by posting their own examples on social media channels are encouraged to visit the SMPTE booth and receive a free t-shirt (while supplies last).

SMPTE Student Support: Events and Sponsored Memberships

Students from all over the world are invited to the SMPTE booth for a social mixer while interacting with SMPTE members, including SMPTE board members and directors, who will discuss their work in sound, digital cinema, cameras, broadcasting, and manufacturing. In fact, the Society's support for students goes well beyond offering expert advice and social events. Through a challenge grant established in 2012 by William C. Miller, SMTPE membership vice president, the Society has been able to sponsor more than 650 student memberships. Additionally, SMPTE has issued a call for papers for the SMPTE Student Paper Award, is accepting applications for the Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship, and will be announcing plans for a Student Film Festival, in collaboration with the Hollywood Professional Alliance(R) (HPA(R)), to take place at the SMPTE 2015 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition in Hollywood, California.

SMPTE 2015 Event Showcase:

SMPTE 2015 Forum in Berlin

Entertainment Technology in the Internet Age: A European Perspective

The SMPTE 2015 Forum in Berlin, produced in collaboration with FKTG, will take place May 7-8 at the Fraunhofer-Forum in the heart of Berlin. Titled "Entertainment in the Internet Age: A European Perspective," the event will draw experts from around the world, including keynote speaker Chris Fetner, director of global content partners operations at Netflix, to explore the "old" and the "new" in the context of the technology required to deliver a compelling entertainment experience over the Web. Examining related opportunities and challenges from a European perspective, this unique two-day event will provide fresh perspectives to help engineers, creatives, and researchers understand the technical trends that drive the future of media over the Internet. Further details, including registration, are online at www.smpte.org/forum2015.

Entertainment Technology in the Internet Age (ETIA) Conference: The Race Is On

Scheduled for June 16-17 at Stanford University near Palo Alto, California, the third annual ETIA conference, titled "The Race Is On," will explore past, current, and future technology requirements for delivering a compelling entertainment experience over the Web. Technical, creative, and ecosystem experts will come together to explore how the Internet is changing entertainment and provide context to help attendees understand both technology and application trends. Further details are online at www.etia2015.org.

SMPTE Australia Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE15), Persistence of Vision -- Defining the Future

SMPTE15, titled "Persistence of Vision -- Defining the Future," will take place from July 14-17 at the Hordern Pavilion at Moore Park in Sydney. The three-day conference and four-day exhibition will focus on linking the cutting edge of development with practical solutions for problems facing today's media industries. As previously announced, Netflix Director of Global Content Partners Operations Chris Fetner is scheduled to deliver the keynote. Fetner will discuss the global media marketplace and the technologies shaping decision-making and growth at Netflix. Further details are online at smpte.com.au.

SMPTE 2015 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2015)

SMPTE is now seeking proposals for technical papers for the SMPTE 2015 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2015), Oct. 26-29 in Hollywood, California. The proposed papers must be informational and address technical theory, research, innovation, application, or practice specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media technology industry. The proposals themselves, comprising a topic heading, paper title, and one-page abstract, must be submitted no later than June 26. Further details about the conference and the call for papers are available online at www.smpte2015.org.

SMPTE Centennial Celebration

In advance of the Society's centennial celebration in 2016, SMPTE has undertaken two landmark projects. The first project is the SMPTE documentary "Moving Images," which will explore the intriguing history of motion-imaging technology and the people behind it. A first-look preview will be featured during the 2015 NAB Show's Technology Summit on Cinema (TSC), produced in partnership with SMPTE. The second creative work is a commemorative book that will trace the evolution of moving-image science and technology as seen through the lens of SMPTE contributions and achievements. Veteran broadcast technologist and author Philip J. Cianci serves as editorial content director for the publication. The ongoing SMPTE Centennial Campaign: The Next Century Fund already has drawn more than $1 million in support from industry leaders, including The Walt Disney Company, Panasonic, and Dolby Laboratories.

SMPTE Members Honored

SMPTE Member Sara Kudrle, product marketing manager of infrastructure, monitoring and control at Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, has been named a 2015 Technology Woman to Watch honoree by TVNewsCheck during a special reception held by the publication. Wendy Aylsworth, SMPTE Past President and senior vice president of technology at Warner Brothers, and Dave Siegler, SMPTE Fellow and vice president of technical operations at Cox Media Group, will be presented with 2015 Technology Leadership Awards from Broadcasting & Cable during a special reception held by the magazine.

"SMPTE has a great deal to share during this year's NAB Show. From standards creation to content creation, the Society has been moving forward with significant work in a variety of areas. We look forward to showcasing achievements over the past year, the latest developments in standards work, the exciting projects being undertaken in conjunction with our centennial, plans for future conferences throughout the world, opportunities for student members, and honors earned by our esteemed members."

-- Barbara H. Lange, Executive Director of SMPTE

